Myles Ahead, Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health

Hosted by

Myles Ahead, Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health

About this event

Run Myles Ahead 2025

Toronto

ON, Canada

Individual Registration
$50

Pick this if you want a t-shirt.

Individual Registration - No Shirt
$25

Pick this if you don't want a t-shirt.

Family/Group Registration (4-5)
$200

Pick this if you want t-shirts.

Family/Group Registration - No Shirt (4-5)
$100

Pick this if you don't want t-shirts.

Large Group Registration (10-15)
$400

Pick this if you want a t-shirt.

Large Group Registration - No Shirt (10-15)
$200

Pick this if you don't want t-shirts.

Extra Large Group Registration (20-25)
$800

Pick this if you want a t-shirt.

Extra Large Group Registration - No shirt (20-25)
$400

Pick this if you don't want t-shirts.

Volunteer for this event
Free

If you are interested in helping out in advance or on the day, add this to your cart, and we will be in touch!

Add a donation for Myles Ahead, Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!