Heart4Heart Run to the Beat - Annual Run

Hosted by
About this event
Montréal, QC H3J, Canada
This ticket includes:
- A custom shirt
- Medal
- Food & Water (sandwiches and water).
All proceeds go to children born with congenital heart disease.
This ticket includes:
-A custom shirt
-Medal
-Food & Drinks (sandwiches, energy drinks and water)
All proceeds go to children born with congenital heart disease.
This ticket includes:
-Medal
-Food & Drinks (sandwiches, energy drinks and water)
All proceeds go to children born with congenital heart disease.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!