RunRaiser 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Platinum Detailing Package
Value $699.98
Includes:
Hand Wash Exterior
Clean Rims & Tire Shine
Clean Windows
Interior Deep Clean
Vinyl Protection
Full Vacuum
Steam lean Floor Mats, Floors and Carpet
Engine Clean / Wax
Exterior Wax
1 Stage Power Polish
Donated by our Platinum sponsor
Wolfe Automotive Group
Starting bid
Starting bid
Rest, Relax and Renew with a 60 minute massage from Therapeutic Body Concepts.
With 5 locations to serve you
Starting bid
Silent Bid Auction Item
-
1 Time Maintenance
North Face Mechanical Ltd will provide 1 time maintenance on 1 residential home that is
located within Edmonton or surrounding area only (limited to Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Stony
Plain, Parkland County, Leduc, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Morinville).
Equipment that will be maintained will only include:
1 - Home Furnace
1 - Hot Water Tank
1 - Humidifier
1 - AC
1- Garage Heater
Not included:
Repairs to equipment, replacement of equipment, parts, filters or belts, additional trips to
home
The winner of this item will be required to call our oﬃce to book this 1 time oﬀer with Brent and
must be completed before March 31st, 2026. Please present this letter to our technician when
we arrive. Will complete the service and provide a report explaining what was completed.
Items such as filters, belts, repair to equipment or replacement of equipment can be requested
and paid at time of work being completed.
Approximate value of between $250.00 to $595.00 depending on what your homes has as far
as HVAC equipment.
Brent Radom
-
President
780-962-6200
Silent Auction Item 1 of 1
Starting bid
One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts
For more info check out the website
Starting bid
Sterling silver pendant and chain with Swarovski Crystals
from the Canadiandiamondboyz Fashion Collection
Donated by Bill Bowers / MaxWell Progressive
Starting bid
One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts
For more info check out the website
Starting bid
Pickle Ball set from Elite Sportswear and Awards
Includes 2 paddles, 2 balls and a water bottle
Starting bid
One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts
For more info check out the website
Starting bid
Saturday August 1, 2026 - 5:00 p.m.
4 seats to the Edmonton Elks vs. the Saskatchewan Roughriders
45 Yard Line
Section F, Row 28
Tickets are digital and will be sent via email.
Donated by Michael Lohner of Canadian Strategy Group
Starting bid
One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts
For more info check out the website
Starting bid
Grab your clubs!! Check out the one of Edmonton’s finest full-facility 27-hole golf courses.
4 passes for anytime golf, each pass has 1/2 a cart rental, so it works out to 4 anytime golf passes and 2 cart rentals.
Starting bid
One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts
For more info check out the website
Starting bid
American Girl Christmas Dress - Size 10.
Starting bid
Preferred seating at the 2026 / 2027 Laurier Heights Concert of your choice.
Perfect photos are yours! Winner of this item will be able to arrange 4 front-row seats with school staff once the concert is scheduled next school year.
No craning your neck to find your little one enthusiastically waving at you!
Priceless!!
Starting bid
Brand New never worn Trespass Girls winter jacket Size 9/10 with coldheat technology
Starting bid
Starting bid
Evoolution Popcorn, Olive Oil and Wine gift basket
Starting bid
Royal Tyrell Museum Family pass
Good for 2 adults and their youth
The pass entitles the holder to one-time admission to the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology for 2 adults and their chidlren ages 7-17 (max group zie 8)
Starting bid
6 - $20 Vouchers for Sherlock Holmes Pub
Redeemable at the Sherlock Holmes Pub in Sherwood Park only.
Cannot be combined with any offer for Dine in only
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!