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Parents' Association Of Laurier

RunRaiser 2026 Silent Auction

Platinum Detailing Package from Wolfe Automotive Group item
Platinum Detailing Package from Wolfe Automotive Group
$150

Starting bid

Platinum Detailing Package


Value $699.98


Includes:

Hand Wash Exterior

Clean Rims & Tire Shine

Clean Windows

Interior Deep Clean

Vinyl Protection

Full Vacuum

Steam lean Floor Mats, Floors and Carpet

Engine Clean / Wax

Exterior Wax

1 Stage Power Polish


Donated by our Platinum sponsor


Wolfe Automotive Group

https://www.wolfeautomotive.com/

Basket of goodies for your pups from Tilted Barn Petco item
Basket of goodies for your pups from Tilted Barn Petco
$60

Starting bid

Basket of goodies for your pups from Tilted Barn Petco


https://tiltedbarnpetco.com/

60 Minute Massage from item
60 Minute Massage from
$35

Starting bid

Rest, Relax and Renew with a 60 minute massage from Therapeutic Body Concepts.

With 5 locations to serve you


https://www.therapeuticbodyconcepts.ca/

1 Time HVAC System Maintenance - North Face Mechanical item
1 Time HVAC System Maintenance - North Face Mechanical
$50

Starting bid

Silent Bid Auction Item

-

1 Time Maintenance

North Face Mechanical Ltd will provide 1 time maintenance on 1 residential home that is

located within Edmonton or surrounding area only (limited to Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Stony

Plain, Parkland County, Leduc, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Morinville).

Equipment that will be maintained will only include:

1 - Home Furnace

1 - Hot Water Tank

1 - Humidifier

1 - AC

1- Garage Heater

Not included:

Repairs to equipment, replacement of equipment, parts, filters or belts, additional trips to

home

The winner of this item will be required to call our oﬃce to book this 1 time oﬀer with Brent and

must be completed before March 31st, 2026. Please present this letter to our technician when

we arrive. Will complete the service and provide a report explaining what was completed.

Items such as filters, belts, repair to equipment or replacement of equipment can be requested

and paid at time of work being completed.

Approximate value of between $250.00 to $595.00 depending on what your homes has as far

as HVAC equipment.

Brent Radom

-

President

www.NorthFaceMechanical.com

780-962-6200

Silent Auction Item 1 of 1

One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts item
One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts
$40

Starting bid

One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts


For more info check out the website

https://yegmartialarts.ca/

Sterling silver Chain and Pendant with Swarovski crystals. item
Sterling silver Chain and Pendant with Swarovski crystals.
$50

Starting bid

Sterling silver pendant and chain with Swarovski Crystals


from the Canadiandiamondboyz Fashion Collection


Donated by Bill Bowers / MaxWell Progressive


https://canadiandiamondboyz.com/

One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts item
One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts
$40

Starting bid

One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts


For more info check out the website

https://yegmartialarts.ca/

Pickle Ball set from Elite Sportswear and Awards item
Pickle Ball set from Elite Sportswear and Awards
$30

Starting bid

Pickle Ball set from Elite Sportswear and Awards

Includes 2 paddles, 2 balls and a water bottle

One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts item
One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts
$40

Starting bid

One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts


For more info check out the website

https://yegmartialarts.ca/

4 Seats for Edmonton Elks vs Saskatchewan Roughriders August item
4 Seats for Edmonton Elks vs Saskatchewan Roughriders August
$75

Starting bid

Saturday August 1, 2026 - 5:00 p.m.


4 seats to the Edmonton Elks vs. the Saskatchewan Roughriders


45 Yard Line

Section F, Row 28


Tickets are digital and will be sent via email.

Donated by Michael Lohner of Canadian Strategy Group

One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts item
One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts
$40

Starting bid

One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts


For more info check out the website

https://yegmartialarts.ca/

4 passes at The Legends Golf Course item
4 passes at The Legends Golf Course item
4 passes at The Legends Golf Course item
4 passes at The Legends Golf Course
$95

Starting bid

Grab your clubs!! Check out the one of Edmonton’s finest full-facility 27-hole golf courses.



4 passes for anytime golf, each pass has 1/2 a cart rental, so it works out to 4 anytime golf passes and 2 cart rentals.


https://www.legendsgolf.ca/

One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts item
One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts
$40

Starting bid

One Month Membership to YEG Martial Arts


For more info check out the website

https://yegmartialarts.ca/

American Girl Christmas Dress - Size 10. item
American Girl Christmas Dress - Size 10. item
American Girl Christmas Dress - Size 10. item
American Girl Christmas Dress - Size 10. item
American Girl Christmas Dress - Size 10.
$18

Starting bid

American Girl Christmas Dress - Size 10.

4 Front Row Seats for Laurier Heights concert of your choice item
4 Front Row Seats for Laurier Heights concert of your choice
$50

Starting bid

Preferred seating at the 2026 / 2027 Laurier Heights Concert of your choice.


Perfect photos are yours! Winner of this item will be able to arrange 4 front-row seats with school staff once the concert is scheduled next school year. 


No craning your neck to find your little one enthusiastically waving at you!

Priceless!!

Trespass Girls winter jacket Size 9/10 item
Trespass Girls winter jacket Size 9/10 item
Trespass Girls winter jacket Size 9/10 item
Trespass Girls winter jacket Size 9/10 item
Trespass Girls winter jacket Size 9/10
$14

Starting bid

Brand New never worn Trespass Girls winter jacket Size 9/10 with coldheat technology

Brand New Bedsure medium dog bed item
Brand New Bedsure medium dog bed item
Brand New Bedsure medium dog bed item
Brand New Bedsure medium dog bed
$12

Starting bid

About this item

  • DESIGN: The bed is designed with a super soft microfiber fleece, providing a warm and inviting space for your cat to curl up and sleep. The exterior is made of a sturdy fabric, adding a touch of elegance to your home decor.
  • NONSLIP: It features a flat, slip-resistant oxford bottom that helps keep the bed in place on smooth surfaces.
  • PERFECT FOR CUDDLING: The Bedsure Pet Bed has 8-inch high walls that support your pet's head and neck. It's ready for your favorite furry cuddler!
  • SIZING: Available in two sizes for small to medium dogs/cats of any age. The maximum weight capacity for S is up to 15 lbs, and for M is 10-30lbs. Please measure your pet to ensure that it gets the right size cat bed.
  • REMOVABLE PILLOW:We at Bedsure know that pets can present some unique cleaning challenges. That's why we've made the reversible bed with removable pillow cushion completely machine washable!

    Picture shows a small but bed is a medium.
Evoolution Popcorn, Oil and Wine gift basket item
Evoolution Popcorn, Oil and Wine gift basket item
Evoolution Popcorn, Oil and Wine gift basket
$25

Starting bid

Evoolution Popcorn, Olive Oil and Wine gift basket

Royal Tyrell Museum Family pass item
Royal Tyrell Museum Family pass
$12

Starting bid

Royal Tyrell Museum Family pass

Good for 2 adults and their youth

The pass entitles the holder to one-time admission to the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology for 2 adults and their chidlren ages 7-17 (max group zie 8)

6 - $20 Vouchers for Sherlock Holmes Pub item
6 - $20 Vouchers for Sherlock Holmes Pub item
6 - $20 Vouchers for Sherlock Holmes Pub
$25

Starting bid

6 - $20 Vouchers for Sherlock Holmes Pub

Redeemable at the Sherlock Holmes Pub in Sherwood Park only.
Cannot be combined with any offer for Dine in only



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