RunRaiser 2026 Silent Auction

Silent Bid Auction Item

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1 Time Maintenance

North Face Mechanical Ltd will provide 1 time maintenance on 1 residential home that is

located within Edmonton or surrounding area only (limited to Edmonton, Spruce Grove, Stony

Plain, Parkland County, Leduc, Sherwood Park, St. Albert, Morinville).

Equipment that will be maintained will only include:

1 - Home Furnace

1 - Hot Water Tank

1 - Humidifier

1 - AC

1- Garage Heater

Not included:

Repairs to equipment, replacement of equipment, parts, filters or belts, additional trips to

home

The winner of this item will be required to call our oﬃce to book this 1 time oﬀer with Brent and

must be completed before March 31st, 2026. Please present this letter to our technician when

we arrive. Will complete the service and provide a report explaining what was completed.

Items such as filters, belts, repair to equipment or replacement of equipment can be requested

and paid at time of work being completed.

Approximate value of between $250.00 to $595.00 depending on what your homes has as far

as HVAC equipment.

Brent Radom

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President

www.NorthFaceMechanical.com

780-962-6200

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