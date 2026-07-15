A stylized logo for "Runway to Hollywood" features a silhouetted figure on a runway in the foreground, with a film reel and large letters "RH" behind, and a Hollywood cityscape with spotlights in the background.
Landed For Success

Hosted by

Landed For Success

About this event

RUNWAY TO HOLLYWOOD -Meet & Greet with Model Casting

16 Ochs Dr

Puslinch, ON N0B 2C0, Canada

MODEL CASTING CALL Admission-FREE
Free

🎬 MODEL CASTING CALL

Runway to Hollywood & NOT ANOTHER FASHION WEEK – Official Casting


📅 Date: Sunday, August 23, 2026

🕚 Time: 11:00 AM

📍 Venue:16 Ochs Drive, Morriston, Ontario N0B 2C0


✨ Who Can Attend?


Emerging Models Welcome

Experienced Models Welcome


🎟️ FREE Entry-👉 Register now by clicking the link below:

https://www.landedforsuccess.com/Model-Casting-Call-Registration-Link


👗 Dress Code: Black on Black

🥤 Light Refreshments Will Be Provided


Take your first step toward exciting opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment. Meet industry professionals, expand your network, and showcase your talent.


Your journey starts here.


Complimentary Admission
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Become a Hollywood Guardian $197
$197

Change a life. Launch a dream.


For just $199, your business can sponsor one aspiring artist’s journey toward the entertainment industry.


As a Hollywood Guardian, you receive:


* 🎟️ One VIP ticket to the Runway to Hollywood Launch Party

* ⭐ Recognition as an official Hollywood Guardian

* 📸 Meet the artist you sponsored

* 🤝 Networking with film, fashion and media professionals

* ❤️ Help remove financial barriers for the next generation of talent


Your sponsorship includes:


* Registration for one emerging artist

* Access to casting opportunities

* Industry networking

* Educational sessions

* The opportunity for one dream to begin


Sponsor one artist… or sponsor ten.


Every sponsored artist brings us one step closer to creating 1,000 new opportunities for aspiring talent across Canada.


Make a Lasting Impact

Your sponsorship helps remove barriers for emerging talent by providing access to professional opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment.

Become a Hollywood Guardian and help launch tomorrow's stars.



Silver Guardian — $997
$997

Sponsor 1 Artist

  • Sponsor one aspiring artist
  • Recognition as a Silver Guardian
  • Name listed on the event website and event program
  • Certificate of Appreciation

Make a Lasting Impact

Your sponsorship helps remove barriers for emerging talent by providing access to professional opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment.

Become a Hollywood Guardian and help launch tomorrow's stars.

Gold Guardian — $1,997
$1,997

Sponsor 5 Artists

  • Sponsor five aspiring artists
  • Gold Guardian recognition
  • Logo featured on the event website and event program
  • Social media recognition
  • Certificate of Appreciation

Make a Lasting Impact

Your sponsorship helps remove barriers for emerging talent by providing access to professional opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment.

Become a Hollywood Guardian and help launch tomorrow's stars.

Platinum Guardian — $4,977
$4,997

Sponsor 10 Artists

  • Sponsor ten aspiring artists
  • Premium Platinum Guardian recognition
  • Prominent logo placement on event materials
  • Social media promotion
  • Recognition during the event
  • Certificate of Appreciation

Make a Lasting Impact

Your sponsorship helps remove barriers for emerging talent by providing access to professional opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment.

Become a Hollywood Guardian and help launch tomorrow's stars.

Legacy Guardian — $19,977
$19,977

Sponsor 25 Artists

  • Sponsor twenty-five aspiring artists
  • Exclusive Legacy Guardian recognition
  • Premier logo placement on event marketing materials
  • On-stage recognition during the event
  • Featured social media promotion
  • VIP recognition at the Launch Party and Press Conference
  • Certificate of Appreciation

Make a Lasting Impact

Your sponsorship helps remove barriers for emerging talent by providing access to professional opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment.

Become a Hollywood Guardian and help launch tomorrow's stars.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!