RUNWAY TO HOLLYWOOD -Meet & Greet with Model Casting

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About this event
🎬 MODEL CASTING CALL
Runway to Hollywood & NOT ANOTHER FASHION WEEK – Official Casting
📅 Date: Sunday, August 23, 2026
🕚 Time: 11:00 AM
📍 Venue:16 Ochs Drive, Morriston, Ontario N0B 2C0
✨ Who Can Attend?
Emerging Models Welcome
Experienced Models Welcome
🎟️ FREE Entry-👉 Register now by clicking the link below:
https://www.landedforsuccess.com/Model-Casting-Call-Registration-Link
👗 Dress Code: Black on Black
🥤 Light Refreshments Will Be Provided
Take your first step toward exciting opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment. Meet industry professionals, expand your network, and showcase your talent.
Your journey starts here.
Change a life. Launch a dream.
For just $199, your business can sponsor one aspiring artist’s journey toward the entertainment industry.
As a Hollywood Guardian, you receive:
* 🎟️ One VIP ticket to the Runway to Hollywood Launch Party
* ⭐ Recognition as an official Hollywood Guardian
* 📸 Meet the artist you sponsored
* 🤝 Networking with film, fashion and media professionals
* ❤️ Help remove financial barriers for the next generation of talent
Your sponsorship includes:
* Registration for one emerging artist
* Access to casting opportunities
* Industry networking
* Educational sessions
* The opportunity for one dream to begin
Sponsor one artist… or sponsor ten.
Every sponsored artist brings us one step closer to creating 1,000 new opportunities for aspiring talent across Canada.
Your sponsorship helps remove barriers for emerging talent by providing access to professional opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment.
Become a Hollywood Guardian and help launch tomorrow's stars.
Sponsor 1 Artist
Your sponsorship helps remove barriers for emerging talent by providing access to professional opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment.
Become a Hollywood Guardian and help launch tomorrow's stars.
Sponsor 5 Artists
Your sponsorship helps remove barriers for emerging talent by providing access to professional opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment.
Become a Hollywood Guardian and help launch tomorrow's stars.
Sponsor 10 Artists
Your sponsorship helps remove barriers for emerging talent by providing access to professional opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment.
Become a Hollywood Guardian and help launch tomorrow's stars.
Sponsor 25 Artists
Your sponsorship helps remove barriers for emerging talent by providing access to professional opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment.
Become a Hollywood Guardian and help launch tomorrow's stars.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!