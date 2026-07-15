RUNWAY TO HOLLYWOOD -Meet & Greet with Model Casting

Change a life. Launch a dream.





For just $199, your business can sponsor one aspiring artist’s journey toward the entertainment industry.





As a Hollywood Guardian, you receive:





* 🎟️ One VIP ticket to the Runway to Hollywood Launch Party

* ⭐ Recognition as an official Hollywood Guardian

* 📸 Meet the artist you sponsored

* 🤝 Networking with film, fashion and media professionals

* ❤️ Help remove financial barriers for the next generation of talent





Your sponsorship includes:





* Registration for one emerging artist

* Access to casting opportunities

* Industry networking

* Educational sessions

* The opportunity for one dream to begin





Sponsor one artist… or sponsor ten.





Every sponsored artist brings us one step closer to creating 1,000 new opportunities for aspiring talent across Canada.





Make a Lasting Impact

Your sponsorship helps remove barriers for emerging talent by providing access to professional opportunities in fashion, film, and entertainment.

Become a Hollywood Guardian and help launch tomorrow's stars.







