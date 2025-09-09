Rural Hospice Day 2025 Exhibitor and Sponsorship

15 Trudeau Ln

Tweed, ON K0K 3J0, Canada

Exhibitor Option A
CA$65

One ticket to attend the RHD learning activities, exhibit space (6ft table and chairs), lunch and snacks for two.

Exhibitor Option B
CA$130

Two tickets to attend the RHD learning activities, exhibit space (6ft table and chairs), lunch and snacks for one.

Supporter Sponsorship
CA$500

2 tickets to the event
Logo placement in program
Mention on Social Media

Shining Star Sponsorship
CA$1,000

Option to have an exhibit booth
2 tickets to the event
Mention on Social Media and Website
Quarter page ad in printed program

Community Builder
CA$2,500

Option to have an exhibit booth
Small Hall Naming Rights
2 tickets to the event
Mention on Social Media and website
Half page ad in printed program
Logo placement in some print

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing