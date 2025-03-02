Rush Soccer Canada

Hosted by

Rush Soccer Canada

About this raffle

Add a donation for Rush Soccer Canada

$

Sales closed

Rush Canada Soccer - Raptors Tickets! March 7th Game

One chance of winning
$25
Win Two Lower Bowl Tickets to the Toronto Raptors Game! Support the Rush Soccer Team Fundraiser and enter for a chance to win two lower bowl tickets to see the Toronto Raptors on March 7th, 2025! 🎟️ Raffle Tickets: $25 each 📍 Game Date: March 7, 2025 📍 Location: Lower Bowl Seats Proceeds go directly to supporting the Rush Soccer Team!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!