Rush Super Bowl Squares Fundraiser – 50/50

The Solo Striker item
The Solo Striker
$20

One square, one shot, one chance at glory.
Perfect for the casual fan or anyone wanting to support the team while keeping things simple.

The Hat Trick Hero item
The Hat Trick Hero
$50

Three squares to triple your odds and leave your mark on the scoreboard.
A great way to get in the game and increase your chances of a Super Bowl win!

The Golden Boot Bundle item
The Golden Boot Bundle
$100

Eight squares and the best value by far — the MVP move of the fundraiser.
Stack the odds in your favor while giving our team the biggest fundraising boost!

Add a donation for Rush Soccer Canada

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!