Rustle's Silent DESSERT Auction (Raising Funds for Accessibility Ramp)

It's a plant-powered party in your mouth! This Vegan Cake is a super fluffy, rich, and fudgy dessert made with zero animal products. Instead of butter and eggs, it uses everyday pantry magic like plant-based milk, vegetable oil, and a splash of vinegar to create the most decadent and moist crumb ever. Even the biggest dessert critics won't guess it’s completely dairy-free!





(Picture is approximation of actual dessert)