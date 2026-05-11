Rustle's Silent DESSERT Auction (Raising Funds for Accessibility Ramp)

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Starting bid
Attention Lemon Lovers! Don't miss this classic Southern dessert featuring a moist, dense pound cake infused with fresh lemon juice and covered in a sweet, zesty glaze. The cake gets its famous brightness from rich, tangy buttermilk and a sweet lemon syrup brushed on while the cake is still warm.
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Starting bid
These cookies will change your life! Full of soft chocolate-chippy-buttery goodness, and enjoyed with a glass of milk, your life is guaranteed*** to be better with these as a snack!
Please enjoy responsibly.
(*** not a guarantee).
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Starting bid
What a classic, refreshing dessert! Bright, tangy, sweet-and-tart creamy custard filling contrasted by a buttery, crunchy graham cracker crust. Yum!
Comes with whipped cream and fresh lime slices, and you've got a showstopping finale for dinner! (Size= 9 inch pie).
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Starting bid
Guinness Ginger Cake is a proper dark, sticky treat that will warm you right to the bones. It’s dense, moist, and packed with a lovely kick of ginger. The black stuff adds a gorgeous, deep malty flavor without tasting like a pint, making it the finest cake you could ever have with a cuppa (or with a scoop of vanilla!)
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Starting bid
Intensely dark, moist, and fluffy chocolate cake with a super satisfying rich flavor: featuring Dutch-process cocoa powder, a tender crumb, and finished with a decadent chocolate frosting. This cake is a crowd pleaser!
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Starting bid
A blue-purple treasure chest of sweet, jammy blueberries wrapped in a warm, flaky, buttery blanket of joy. It is the ultimate summer dessert that packs a tart punch, bursts with juicy flavor in every bite, and proudly leaves your tongue dyed a funny shade of blue!
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Starting bid
This pineapple cake with cream cheese icing is basically a tropical pizza that became a dessert, got a fluffy white blanket, and decided to live its best life. It is the only cake that lets you pretend you are eating a healthy serving of fruit while enjoying a massive sugar rush.
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Starting bid
An Ode to Baklava: How do I love thee? Let me count the ways: I love thine crispy layers, your buttery depths, and your syrupy-sweet perfection. I love thee with the crush of nuts that bite, I love thee with the crunch, the drip, the juice, And, if the oven stays, I'll love thee more post-haste.
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Starting bid
You will fall in love with these cookies and never look back! Rich, decadent treats combining a fudgy cocoa cookie dough with softened cream cheese and plenty of chocolate chips. The cream cheese gives the cookies a soft texture and a dense, slightly tangy flavor that perfectly balances the sweetness of the chocolate. With only 18, you may not want to share!
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Starting bid
The Ultimate in Sweet n' Salty: trust me when I say no one can resist the beauties! Soft oh-so-fluffy cupcakes topped with a Salted Caramel frosting and extra caramel for decoration: satisfy your sweet tooth and your salty cravings!
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Starting bid
This Zucchini Chocolate Chip Loaf is a great way to sneak veggies onto kids plates! It magically turns a plain green vegetable into a rich, fudgy, and moist dessert: but the zucchini means it also counts as eating your veggies! Great for tea time, snack time, or a healthier dessert!
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Starting bid
A delightfully exuberant dessert where sweet, sunshine-loving strawberries team up with sour, rebellious rhubarb. Tucked inside a buttery, flaky crust, this pie offers a thrilling sweet-and-tart flavor roller coaster that makes your tongue incredibly happy!
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Starting bid
Nanaimo bars are Canada's famous no-bake dessert, boasting three mouth-watering layers: a chewy, (nut-free!) chocolate-coconut base, a sweet, creamy custard center, and a rich chocolate ganache topping. Named after a beautiful coastal city in British Columbia, this iconic treat is a decadent, unapologetically sweet Canadian legend.
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Starting bid
Treat yourself to the bright, sunny flavor of our freshly baked Lemon Blueberry Loaf! Bursting with juicy berries and sweet citrus, it is the perfect companion for your morning coffee or afternoon tea. Grab a slice of this moist, fluffy goodness today!
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Starting bid
This Rice Pudding is a rich, creamy, and mildly sweet dessert that perfectly mimics the iconic store-bought version. It features tender grains of rice suspended in a luscious, vanilla-scented milk custard, served chilled to create ultimate comfort food on a hot day.
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Starting bid
Does anyone love Peanut Butter Cookies as much as Bob Butler? Let's find out! See if you can out-bid Bob for these nutty delights!
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Starting bid
Pumpkin pie is the cozy superhero of the dessert world, turning a humble orange squash into a sweet, velvety treat. It packs a silky, spiced custard—loaded with cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger—into a flaky, buttery crust, and always demands a giant cloud of whipped cream on top. Also counts as a serving of veggies!!
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Starting bid
Dessert for Breakfast? Why Not! These scones offer a perfect mix of bright citrus zest, tart, juicy berries, and sweet, creamy chocolate. Every bite is a delightful flavor rollercoaster that will wake up your tastebuds and make your morning feel like a fancy cafe brunch!
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Starting bid
It's a plant-powered party in your mouth! This Vegan Cake is a super fluffy, rich, and fudgy dessert made with zero animal products. Instead of butter and eggs, it uses everyday pantry magic like plant-based milk, vegetable oil, and a splash of vinegar to create the most decadent and moist crumb ever. Even the biggest dessert critics won't guess it’s completely dairy-free!
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Starting bid
Imagine a warm, ruby-red, bubbly lava of juicy cherries tucked beneath a flaky golden crust. Every slice offers a playful "sweet-meets-sour" dance on your tongue: don't miss out on this delightful dessert!
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