RWLT 2026 Multi-Property Supporter Pass

2026 RWLT Multi Passes provide unlimited access for you and your family (arriving in a single vehicle) to Rock Dunder Nature Reserve, Fullard Nature Reserve, and Whitefish Nature Reserve from May 15th until November 15, 2026.





You will receive a confirmation email after you purchase. Show your virtual or printed copy of your receipt at your first hike at Rock Dunder, and it can be exchanged for your permanent pass.



Hang your 2026 RWLT Multi Pass visibly from your car's rear view mirror when you park at the trailhead.