CISV Toronto

Hosted by

CISV Toronto

About this event

N-2026 National Camp Waterloo

N-2026 National Camp Full Fee
$1,400

Full Camp Payment

Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.

N-2026 National Camp Deposit
$850

Deposit towards the program (2 payments needed for program)


Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.

N-2026 National Camp Balance of Fee
$550

Balance of payment to be paid if you made a deposit only


Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.

N-2026 National Camp Balance of Fee
$250

Balance of payment to be paid if you made a deposit only


Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!