N-2026 National Camp Waterloo

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About this event
Full Camp Payment
Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.
Deposit towards the program (2 payments needed for program)
Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.
Balance of payment to be paid if you made a deposit only
Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.
Balance of payment to be paid if you made a deposit only
Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!