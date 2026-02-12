S-2026 Seminar Camp - Fee Payments

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10 left!
Pay Total fee if you would like to pay for the program in one transaction.
Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.
10 left!
Pay this deposit to secure your seminar camp. Pay balance by April 1, 2026
Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.
10 left!
Pay the balance of the seminar camp fee by April 1, 2026
Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!