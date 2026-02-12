CISV Toronto

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CISV Toronto

About this event

S-2026 Seminar Camp - Fee Payments

S-2026 Seminar Camps - Total Fee
$2,750

10 left!

Pay Total fee if you would like to pay for the program in one transaction.

Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.

S-2026 Seminar Camps - Deposit
$1,000

10 left!

Pay this deposit to secure your seminar camp. Pay balance by April 1, 2026

Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.

S-2026 Seminar Camp - Balance Fee
$1,750

10 left!

Pay the balance of the seminar camp fee by April 1, 2026

Note, CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. You can manually adjust the contribution to 0.00 before completing your payment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!