CISV Toronto

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CISV Toronto

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V-2026-019 Village to Mexico City, Mexico Delegate Fee

V-2026-019 Delegate Fee Full Cost
$2,650

8 left!

Full program cost (use this if you want to pay the full program fee)


Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment.

V-2026-019 Delegate Fee Deposit
$1,000

8 left!

Program deposit (use this if you want to pay the camp fee in 2 payments)


Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment.

V-2026-019 Delegate Balance of Deposit
$1,650

8 left!

Program deposit (use this if you want to pay the balance of the camp fee and you made a deposit)


Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!