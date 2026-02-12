V-2026-019 Village to Mexico City, Mexico Delegate Fee

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About this event
8 left!
Full program cost (use this if you want to pay the full program fee)
Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment.
8 left!
Program deposit (use this if you want to pay the camp fee in 2 payments)
Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment.
8 left!
Program deposit (use this if you want to pay the balance of the camp fee and you made a deposit)
Note - CISV does not expect you to pay the Zeffy suggested fee of 9%. Simply select “Other” and change the amount to 0.00 before completing your payment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!