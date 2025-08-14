Hosted by

The Conlan Davey Memorial Foundation

Conlan Davey Memorial Foundation's Silent Auction

Bluetooth Ear Buds item
Bluetooth Ear Buds
$10

Starting bid

Noise cancelling bluetooth ear buds. Approximate value $185 donated by Vallen

Countertop Appliances item
Countertop Appliances
$100

Starting bid

Air Fry counter top oven and Infinity Press. Approx value $400. Donated by WSI Camrose and Jane Rowland

BBQ Package item
BBQ Package
$100

Starting bid

BBQ package for 4 and 77 QT Retro Cooler. Approx value $650. Donated by Wild Rose CO-OP.

Cacoon Hammocl item
Cacoon Hammocl
$10

Starting bid

Cacoon Hammock. Approx value $350. Donated by Hauser Home Hardware 

Art item
Art
$10

Starting bid

2 pieces of artwork. Approx value $150. Donated by Art by Kyla

Gourmet Grocery Basket item
Gourmet Grocery Basket
$10

Starting bid

Gourmet Grocery Basket. Approx value $125. Donated by Save on Foods

Folding Camping Chairs item
Folding Camping Chairs
$10

Starting bid

Folding Camping Chairs. Approx value $120. Donated by Tee Pee RV and Trade

Edmonton Elks Package item
Edmonton Elks Package
$100

Starting bid

6 pack Edmonton Elks tickets, football and T-shirt. Approx value $400. Donated by Edmonton Elks 

Fleece Blankets & $200 Voucher item
Fleece Blankets & $200 Voucher
$10

Starting bid

2 fleece blankets and $200 gift voucher. Approx value $300. Donated by Mattress Mattress 

Star Wars Lego Kits item
Star Wars Lego Kits
$10

Starting bid

Star Wars Kits. Approx value $80. Donated by Jameson Davey 

