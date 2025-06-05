'Saakshi' - The Path of Dispassionate Passion

Zeffy lets you choose 'ZERO' fee for this payment. While processing, scroll down to mid-section of the page. In the ORDER section, under 'Support …' , choose OTHERS and enter '0' (zero) fee for this transaction. Ensure the amount you chose to donate is the amount actually charged to your card & no other fee.
Standard Table (8 seats)
$2,000
Family Table (4 seats)
$1,000
Couple (2 seats)
$500
Single / Individual (1 seat)
$250
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!