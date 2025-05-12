SABIS Walk & Roll Silent Auction

Generously donated by the Calgary Stampede, History in the Dust is a beautiful print by local artist Paul Van Ginkel. Paul has participated in the Stampede Western Showcase and supports the Calgary Stampede through is painting. This piece is valued at $150.00

Generously donated by the Calgary Stampede, History in the Dust is a beautiful print by local artist Paul Van Ginkel. Paul has participated in the Stampede Western Showcase and supports the Calgary Stampede through is painting. This piece is valued at $150.00

More details...