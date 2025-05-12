Sales closed

SABIS Walk & Roll Silent Auction

Pick-up location

301 14 St NW, Calgary, AB T2N 1Z7, Canada

WestJet Gift of Flight item
WestJet Gift of Flight item
WestJet Gift of Flight
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy one (1) roundtrip flight for two (2) guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination! Travel in comfort with your new neck pillow and easily find our bags with new luggage tags.
Cavalry FC Tickets item
Cavalry FC Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 tickets to a Cavalry FC game! Cavalry FC is a professional soccer club in the Canadian Premier League based in Calgary that plays at ATCO Field on the beautiful grounds of Spruce Meadows. Valued at $250.00
Calgary Surge Tickets and Merch item
Calgary Surge Tickets and Merch
$50

Starting bid

Let's go Surge! Enjoy 2 tickets to a Calgary Surge basketball game in your new Surge gear!
History in the Dust- Paul Van Ginkel Print item
History in the Dust- Paul Van Ginkel Print
$75

Starting bid

Generously donated by the Calgary Stampede, History in the Dust is a beautiful print by local artist Paul Van Ginkel. Paul has participated in the Stampede Western Showcase and supports the Calgary Stampede through is painting. This piece is valued at $150.00
Let's Go Flames! item
Let's Go Flames!
$52

Starting bid

This prize pack includes an autographed photos of Calgary Flames #52 Mackenzie Weegar, official NHL signed puck, Calgary Flames tshirt, and tote bag.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!