SABIS Walk & Roll Silent Auction

Enjoy one (1) roundtrip flight for two (2) guests to any regularly scheduled and marketed WestJet destination! Travel in comfort with your new neck pillow and easily find our bags with new luggage tags.
Cavalry FC Tickets
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 tickets to a Cavalry FC game! Cavalry FC is a professional soccer club in the Canadian Premier League based in Calgary that plays at ATCO Field on the beautiful grounds of Spruce Meadows. Valued at $250.00
Calgary Surge Tickets and Merch
$50
Starting bid
Let's go Surge! Enjoy 2 tickets to a Calgary Surge basketball game in your new Surge gear!
History in the Dust- Paul Van Ginkel Print
$75
Starting bid
Generously donated by the Calgary Stampede, History in the Dust is a beautiful print by local artist Paul Van Ginkel. Paul has participated in the Stampede Western Showcase and supports the Calgary Stampede through is painting. This piece is valued at $150.00
Let's Go Flames!
$52
Starting bid
This prize pack includes an autographed photos of Calgary Flames #52 Mackenzie Weegar, official NHL signed puck, Calgary Flames tshirt, and tote bag.
