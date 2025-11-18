SACHA's 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

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75 MacNab St S, Hamilton, ON L8P 3C1, Canada
Starting bid
1 Hamilton Tiger-Cats ticket voucher with two seats valid for any home game during the 2026 Season [Excluding Home Opener, Labour Day, and Playoffs]. $180 value.
Starting bid
1 Forge FC ticket voucher with four seats valid for any home game during the 2026 Season [Excluding Playoffs and CANCHAMP matches]. $160 value.
Starting bid
Wine tasting for 10 people at Flat Rock Cellars. $250 value.
Starting bid
Lagershed beer tasting for 10 at Shawn & Ed Brewing Co & a gift pack from Fairweather Brewing Co including a variety pack, prepaid meowler, and art print. $225 value.
Starting bid
Ceramic matcha bowl from Little Gingko Crafts & $75 gift card for a pottery workshop from Squiggle the Studio. $150 value.
Starting bid
$100 service voucher for Allure Studios & a gift pack from The Move Room including 5 free classes, a Move Room branded tumbler, a pair of yoga tune up therapy balls, and Spring branded grippy socks. $260 value.
Starting bid
Dinner for two at Mystic Ramen with a branded ball cap & a $150 gift card for Hamilton Craft Studios. $225 value.
Starting bid
A bag of coffee and a roasting class from Thirds Coffee Co & a gift basket with Canadian-made food products from Cherry Birch General. $250 value.
Starting bid
A $50 gift card for Eem Khao & a $100 gift card for a workshop at Play With Clay. $150 value.
Starting bid
A gift pack and gift card for Girl On The Wing valued at $150.
Starting bid
A $50 gift card for Hammerhead's & a $50 gift card for J. Waldon Butchers. $100 value.
Starting bid
A $25 gift card for Artie's & a $25 gift card for Rosales. $50 value.
Starting bid
A one-year family membership to the Art Gallery of Hamilton with a Lasting Impressions Catalogue. $120 value.
Starting bid
A hand carved daisy charm cast in brass, on a 20” gold vermeil chain. $145 value.
Starting bid
Silver "Return to Tiffany" mini heart pendant on a 16" chain. $405 value.
Starting bid
Beach Bunny Beatrix print from artist Julie Fazooli & a collection of illustrations from artist Jenna's Doodles. $90 value.
Starting bid
A beautiful diamond ring donated by one of SACHA's esteemed gala guests and continuous supporters. Size 7. $800 value.
Starting bid
Autographed Adidas John Tavares Maple Leaf's Jersey.
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