Hosted by

Sexual Assault Centre (Hamilton And Area)

About this event

Sales closed

SACHA's 50th Anniversary Silent Auction

Pick-up location

75 MacNab St S, Hamilton, ON L8P 3C1, Canada

Two Tiger-Cats Tickets item
Two Tiger-Cats Tickets
$100

Starting bid

1 Hamilton Tiger-Cats ticket voucher with two seats valid for any home game during the 2026 Season [Excluding Home Opener, Labour Day, and Playoffs]. $180 value.

Four Forge FC Tickets item
Four Forge FC Tickets
$95

Starting bid

1 Forge FC ticket voucher with four seats valid for any home game during the 2026 Season [Excluding Playoffs and CANCHAMP matches]. $160 value.

Flat Rock Cellars Tasting item
Flat Rock Cellars Tasting
$150

Starting bid

Wine tasting for 10 people at Flat Rock Cellars. $250 value.

A Brew-Tiful Pairing item
A Brew-Tiful Pairing
$130

Starting bid

Lagershed beer tasting for 10 at Shawn & Ed Brewing Co & a gift pack from Fairweather Brewing Co including a variety pack, prepaid meowler, and art print. $225 value.

Ceramic Matcha Bowl & Pottery Workshop item
Ceramic Matcha Bowl & Pottery Workshop
$90

Starting bid

Ceramic matcha bowl from Little Gingko Crafts & $75 gift card for a pottery workshop from Squiggle the Studio. $150 value.

Let's Get Moving item
Let's Get Moving
$150

Starting bid

$100 service voucher for Allure Studios & a gift pack from The Move Room including 5 free classes, a Move Room branded tumbler, a pair of yoga tune up therapy balls, and Spring branded grippy socks. $260 value.

Date Night Package item
Date Night Package
$130

Starting bid

Dinner for two at Mystic Ramen with a branded ball cap & a $150 gift card for Hamilton Craft Studios. $225 value.

Coffee & Canadian Made item
Coffee & Canadian Made
$150

Starting bid

A bag of coffee and a roasting class from Thirds Coffee Co & a gift basket with Canadian-made food products from Cherry Birch General. $250 value.

Night Out item
Night Out
$90

Starting bid

A $50 gift card for Eem Khao & a $100 gift card for a workshop at Play With Clay. $150 value.

Girl On The Wing Gift Pack item
Girl On The Wing Gift Pack
$90

Starting bid

A gift pack and gift card for Girl On The Wing valued at $150.

Surf & Turf item
Surf & Turf
$60

Starting bid

A $50 gift card for Hammerhead's & a $50 gift card for J. Waldon Butchers. $100 value.

Eat Local item
Eat Local
$30

Starting bid

A $25 gift card for Artie's & a $25 gift card for Rosales. $50 value.

Picture Perfect item
Picture Perfect
$70

Starting bid

A one-year family membership to the Art Gallery of Hamilton with a Lasting Impressions Catalogue. $120 value.

Caranina's Daisy Necklace item
Caranina's Daisy Necklace
$85

Starting bid

A hand carved daisy charm cast in brass, on a 20” gold vermeil chain. $145 value.

Tiffany's Necklace item
Tiffany's Necklace item
Tiffany's Necklace
$240

Starting bid

Silver "Return to Tiffany" mini heart pendant on a 16" chain. $405 value.

Art Collection item
Art Collection
$40

Starting bid

Beach Bunny Beatrix print from artist Julie Fazooli & a collection of illustrations from artist Jenna's Doodles. $90 value.

Diamond Ring item
Diamond Ring
$300

Starting bid

A beautiful diamond ring donated by one of SACHA's esteemed gala guests and continuous supporters. Size 7. $800 value.

Autographed John Tavares Jersey item
Autographed John Tavares Jersey
$300

Starting bid

Autographed Adidas John Tavares Maple Leaf's Jersey.

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