Sexual Assault Centre (Hamilton And Area)

Hosted by

Sexual Assault Centre (Hamilton And Area)

About this event

SACHA's Chocolate Fest 2026 - A Spooktacular Soiree

115 Hunter St W

Hamilton, ON L8P 1R1, Canada

General Admission
$65

Enjoy access to the event and entertainment! Ticket includes entry to the costume contest, your chance at a fabulous door prize, and 8 tasting vouchers for decadent treats. Additional tasting vouchers will be available for purchase at the door.

VIP Admission
$75

Enjoy access to the event and entertainment! Ticket includes entry to the costume contest, your chance at a fabulous door prize, and 11 tasting vouchers for decadent treats. Additional tasting vouchers will be available for purchase at the door.

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

Pay what you can! We want everyone to feel welcome at Chocolate Fest. These tickets are limited. Ticket includes access to the event and entertainment, entry to the costume contest, and 2 tasting vouchers. Additional tasting vouchers will be available for purchase at the door.

Pay It Forward
$65

Buy a ticket for someone who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend! We want everyone to feel welcome at Chocolate Fest. These tickets will be dedicated to our service users and community to include them in the fun. Ticket includes entry to the costume contest, a chance at a fabulous door prize, and 8 tasting vouchers for decadent treats. Additional tasting vouchers will be available for purchase at the door.

Add a donation for Sexual Assault Centre (Hamilton And Area)

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