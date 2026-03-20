SACHA's Chocolate Fest 2026 - A Spooktacular Soiree

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About this event
Enjoy access to the event and entertainment! Ticket includes entry to the costume contest, your chance at a fabulous door prize, and 8 tasting vouchers for decadent treats. Additional tasting vouchers will be available for purchase at the door.
Enjoy access to the event and entertainment! Ticket includes entry to the costume contest, your chance at a fabulous door prize, and 11 tasting vouchers for decadent treats. Additional tasting vouchers will be available for purchase at the door.
Pay what you can! We want everyone to feel welcome at Chocolate Fest. These tickets are limited. Ticket includes access to the event and entertainment, entry to the costume contest, and 2 tasting vouchers. Additional tasting vouchers will be available for purchase at the door.
Buy a ticket for someone who otherwise wouldn't be able to attend! We want everyone to feel welcome at Chocolate Fest. These tickets will be dedicated to our service users and community to include them in the fun. Ticket includes entry to the costume contest, a chance at a fabulous door prize, and 8 tasting vouchers for decadent treats. Additional tasting vouchers will be available for purchase at the door.
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