Safe Families Canada | Brantford's Auction 2 Nov 10 2025

Locally Made Outdoor Winter Wreath item
Locally Made Outdoor Winter Wreath
$16

Starting bid

Designed by Hilary at The Flower Shack, Creekside Growers - Bring festive, rustic charm to your front door with this handcrafted, wire clamped Christmas Wreath. The wreath features a mix of fresh evergreens, and is accented with pine cones, berries and a bow.

Locally Made Outdoor Christmas Urn item
Locally Made Outdoor Christmas Urn
$20

Starting bid

Designed by Hilary at The Flower Shack, Creekside Growers - Bring charm to your front porch with this handcrafted large outdoor Winter urn, the arrangement features a lush mix of fresh evergreen, spruce, cedar, and fir and accented with natural pine cones, berries and branches.

Gift Card for Dog Walking and Pet Sitting item
Gift Card for Dog Walking and Pet Sitting
$40

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $100, this gift card offers professional dog walking and pet sitting services, perfect for busy pet owners who want to ensure their furry friends get the best care.

One Night Stay In Niagara Falls item
One Night Stay In Niagara Falls
$100

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $250, this one night stay in Niagara Falls offers a relaxing getaway to one of Canada’s most iconic destinations. Enjoy beautiful views, nearby attractions, and a memorable experience.

One Christmas Tree item
One Christmas Tree
$36

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $90, this beautiful Christmas tree from Merry Farms will bring festive cheer to your home this holiday season. Perfect for creating lasting memories with family and friends.

3 $10 Gif Cards to Our Kitchen Brantford item
3 $10 Gif Cards to Our Kitchen Brantford
$12

Starting bid

Donated to us at a total value of $30, this set of three $10 gift cards to Our Kitchen Brantford makes the perfect treat for any food lover. Enjoy delicious, locally prepared meals and baked goods made with care and community spirit.

Milwaukee Hackzall Power Tools item
Milwaukee Hackzall Power Tools
$160

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $400, this Milwaukee power tool set combines durability and performance, perfect for DIY enthusiasts or professionals alike. Reliable, high-quality tools built to handle any project with ease.

House Plant item
House Plant
$22

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $55, this lush house plant from Nicol Florist adds a touch of natural beauty to any space. Easy to care for and elegantly presented, it’s the perfect way to brighten a home or office.

Gift Certificate to Reformed Book Services item
Gift Certificate to Reformed Book Services
$10

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $25, this gift certificate to Reformed Book Services is perfect for anyone who loves meaningful reading. Explore a wide selection of Christian books, Bibles, and inspirational materials.

3 Night Stay at Pine Haven Cottages item
3 Night Stay at Pine Haven Cottages
$100

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $400, this three-night stay at Pine Haven Cottages offers a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature. Enjoy cozy accommodations, scenic views, and the perfect setting for relaxation or outdoor adventure. An ideal getaway for couples, families, or friends.

Undergraduate or Graduate Level Bible Course item
Undergraduate or Graduate Level Bible Course
$120

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $300, this Bible course from Heritage College offers the opportunity to deepen your understanding of Scripture and strengthen your faith through academic study. Available at either the undergraduate or graduate level, it’s an enriching experience for anyone seeking spiritual and theological growth.

2 Dozen Bagels item
2 Dozen Bagels
$22

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $56.50, this order of two dozen fresh bagels from Old Mill Cafe is perfect for breakfast, brunch, or sharing with family. Delicious, freshly baked, and made with care, they’re sure to brighten any morning.

Dutch Mocha Cake item
Dutch Mocha Cake
$26

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $65, this rich Dutch Mocha Cake from Bakers Bounty is a decadent treat perfect for any celebration or special occasion. Moist, flavourful, and beautifully crafted, it’s sure to delight anyone with a sweet tooth.

January 7th 2 Tickets to a Brantford Bulldogs Hockey Game item
January 7th 2 Tickets to a Brantford Bulldogs Hockey Game
$24

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $60, these two tickets offer an exciting opportunity to cheer on the Brantford Bulldogs live in action. Perfect for sports fans looking for an entertaining outing full of energy and excitement.

Weekend wWith a 10 Yard Waste Bin item
Weekend wWith a 10 Yard Waste Bin
$180

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $400, this weekend rental of a 10 yard waste bin from Outscape Everything Outdoor is perfect for home renovations, yard cleanups, or large-scale projects.

4 Tickets to Brantford Bulldogs Game item
4 Tickets to Brantford Bulldogs Game
$50

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $125, these four tickets provide an exciting experience to watch the Brantford Bulldogs in action. Perfect for family or friends. This outing promises fun, energy, and memorable moments at the game.

Antique Items from Rustic Rose item
Antique Items from Rustic Rose
$20

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $50, these unique antique items from Rustic Rose add charm and character to any home. Perfect for collectors or anyone who appreciates timeless, one-of-a-kind pieces.

Gift Certificate to Abigal's Tea House item
Gift Certificate to Abigal's Tea House
$12

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $25, this gift certificate offers a delightful experience at Abigail's Tea House. Enjoy a cozy atmosphere, delicious teas, and a selection of treats perfect for a relaxing afternoon.

Weekend at Family Fusion - Muskoka Bible Camp item
Weekend at Family Fusion - Muskoka Bible Camp
$360

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $750–$1,000, this weekend stay at Family Fusion, Muskoka Bible Camp offers a memorable retreat for families or groups. Enjoy faith-based activities, outdoor adventures, and quality time in a beautiful natural setting, perfect for relaxation, connection, and creating lasting memories.

2 Rosemary Mint Natural Soaps and a Lavender Bouquet item
2 Rosemary Mint Natural Soaps and a Lavender Bouquet
$20

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $50, this set of two rosemary mint natural soaps and a lavender bouquet brings a touch of relaxation and freshness to any home. Perfect for pampering yourself or as a thoughtful gift for someone special.

Lavender Soap and Shampoo, Charcoal Soap and Lip Balm item
Lavender Soap and Shampoo, Charcoal Soap and Lip Balm
$24

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $60, this personal care set includes lavender soap and shampoo, charcoal soap, and a nourishing lip balm. Perfect for self-care or gifting, these natural products offer a refreshing and pampering experience.

Handmade Quilt item
Handmade Quilt
$150

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $375, this beautiful handmade quilt by Sara Schakel and Blue Tang Designs combines craftsmanship, warmth, and timeless design. Perfect for adding comfort and style to any bedroom or living space.

One Night Stay In Niagara Falls item
One Night Stay In Niagara Falls
$100

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $250, this one-night stay in Niagara Falls offers a memorable getaway to one of Canada’s most iconic destinations. Enjoy stunning views, nearby attractions, and a relaxing escape perfect for a romantic evening or weekend adventure.

Gift Basket from Windmill Country Market item
Gift Basket from Windmill Country Market
$24

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $60, this gift basket from Windmill Country Market is filled with a selection of delightful treats, perfect for gifting or enjoying at home. A charming collection that brings a touch of local flavour and care.

3 Children's Books item
3 Children's Books
$24

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $60, this set of three children’s books provides engaging stories and illustrations that inspire imagination and a love of reading. Perfect for young readers or as a thoughtful gift.

Hand Painted House Portrait - By Holly Enter item
Hand Painted House Portrait - By Holly Enter
$54

Starting bid

The house portrait will be painted on 9" x 12" cold-press, 140lb watercolour paper and will be ready for framing. A perfect way to capture the everlasting memories of your home. Retail Value $135

Plans and Gift Card to Walters Greenhouses item
Plans and Gift Card to Walters Greenhouses
$20

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $25, this gift card to Walters Greenhouses, along with selected plants, is perfect for gardening enthusiasts. Choose your favorite greenery and add a touch of nature to your home or garden.

Vintage Printer Tray item
Vintage Printer Tray
$34

Starting bid

Donated to us at a value of $85, this vintage printer tray trinkets shelf from Rustic Rose is perfect for displaying small collectibles, keepsakes, or decorative items. A charming and unique piece that adds character to any space.

St. George Hardware Gift Certificate item
St. George Hardware Gift Certificate
$8

Starting bid

St. George Hardware has donated a $25.00 Gift Certificate. Your local hardware store has a little bit of everything for all your hardware needs, including snow shovels. Stop in and see Jay!

18 holes at Wayne Gretzky Golf Course item
18 holes at Wayne Gretzky Golf Course
$100

Starting bid

this is an opportunity to go golding with 4 people with a cart at Wayne Gretzky Golf Course in Brantford, spend your day with family or friends while playing a good round of Golf. Donated by Pete Gelms at Pete Gelms Townig.

