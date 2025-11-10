Safe Families Canada | Brantford's Auction 2 Nov 10 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Designed by Hilary at The Flower Shack, Creekside Growers - Bring festive, rustic charm to your front door with this handcrafted, wire clamped Christmas Wreath. The wreath features a mix of fresh evergreens, and is accented with pine cones, berries and a bow.
Starting bid
Designed by Hilary at The Flower Shack, Creekside Growers - Bring charm to your front porch with this handcrafted large outdoor Winter urn, the arrangement features a lush mix of fresh evergreen, spruce, cedar, and fir and accented with natural pine cones, berries and branches.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $100, this gift card offers professional dog walking and pet sitting services, perfect for busy pet owners who want to ensure their furry friends get the best care.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $250, this one night stay in Niagara Falls offers a relaxing getaway to one of Canada’s most iconic destinations. Enjoy beautiful views, nearby attractions, and a memorable experience.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $90, this beautiful Christmas tree from Merry Farms will bring festive cheer to your home this holiday season. Perfect for creating lasting memories with family and friends.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a total value of $30, this set of three $10 gift cards to Our Kitchen Brantford makes the perfect treat for any food lover. Enjoy delicious, locally prepared meals and baked goods made with care and community spirit.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $400, this Milwaukee power tool set combines durability and performance, perfect for DIY enthusiasts or professionals alike. Reliable, high-quality tools built to handle any project with ease.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $55, this lush house plant from Nicol Florist adds a touch of natural beauty to any space. Easy to care for and elegantly presented, it’s the perfect way to brighten a home or office.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $25, this gift certificate to Reformed Book Services is perfect for anyone who loves meaningful reading. Explore a wide selection of Christian books, Bibles, and inspirational materials.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $400, this three-night stay at Pine Haven Cottages offers a peaceful retreat surrounded by nature. Enjoy cozy accommodations, scenic views, and the perfect setting for relaxation or outdoor adventure. An ideal getaway for couples, families, or friends.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $300, this Bible course from Heritage College offers the opportunity to deepen your understanding of Scripture and strengthen your faith through academic study. Available at either the undergraduate or graduate level, it’s an enriching experience for anyone seeking spiritual and theological growth.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $56.50, this order of two dozen fresh bagels from Old Mill Cafe is perfect for breakfast, brunch, or sharing with family. Delicious, freshly baked, and made with care, they’re sure to brighten any morning.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $65, this rich Dutch Mocha Cake from Bakers Bounty is a decadent treat perfect for any celebration or special occasion. Moist, flavourful, and beautifully crafted, it’s sure to delight anyone with a sweet tooth.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $60, these two tickets offer an exciting opportunity to cheer on the Brantford Bulldogs live in action. Perfect for sports fans looking for an entertaining outing full of energy and excitement.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $400, this weekend rental of a 10 yard waste bin from Outscape Everything Outdoor is perfect for home renovations, yard cleanups, or large-scale projects.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $125, these four tickets provide an exciting experience to watch the Brantford Bulldogs in action. Perfect for family or friends. This outing promises fun, energy, and memorable moments at the game.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $50, these unique antique items from Rustic Rose add charm and character to any home. Perfect for collectors or anyone who appreciates timeless, one-of-a-kind pieces.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $25, this gift certificate offers a delightful experience at Abigail's Tea House. Enjoy a cozy atmosphere, delicious teas, and a selection of treats perfect for a relaxing afternoon.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $750–$1,000, this weekend stay at Family Fusion, Muskoka Bible Camp offers a memorable retreat for families or groups. Enjoy faith-based activities, outdoor adventures, and quality time in a beautiful natural setting, perfect for relaxation, connection, and creating lasting memories.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $50, this set of two rosemary mint natural soaps and a lavender bouquet brings a touch of relaxation and freshness to any home. Perfect for pampering yourself or as a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $60, this personal care set includes lavender soap and shampoo, charcoal soap, and a nourishing lip balm. Perfect for self-care or gifting, these natural products offer a refreshing and pampering experience.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $375, this beautiful handmade quilt by Sara Schakel and Blue Tang Designs combines craftsmanship, warmth, and timeless design. Perfect for adding comfort and style to any bedroom or living space.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $250, this one-night stay in Niagara Falls offers a memorable getaway to one of Canada’s most iconic destinations. Enjoy stunning views, nearby attractions, and a relaxing escape perfect for a romantic evening or weekend adventure.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $60, this gift basket from Windmill Country Market is filled with a selection of delightful treats, perfect for gifting or enjoying at home. A charming collection that brings a touch of local flavour and care.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $60, this set of three children’s books provides engaging stories and illustrations that inspire imagination and a love of reading. Perfect for young readers or as a thoughtful gift.
Starting bid
The house portrait will be painted on 9" x 12" cold-press, 140lb watercolour paper and will be ready for framing. A perfect way to capture the everlasting memories of your home. Retail Value $135
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $25, this gift card to Walters Greenhouses, along with selected plants, is perfect for gardening enthusiasts. Choose your favorite greenery and add a touch of nature to your home or garden.
Starting bid
Donated to us at a value of $85, this vintage printer tray trinkets shelf from Rustic Rose is perfect for displaying small collectibles, keepsakes, or decorative items. A charming and unique piece that adds character to any space.
Starting bid
St. George Hardware has donated a $25.00 Gift Certificate. Your local hardware store has a little bit of everything for all your hardware needs, including snow shovels. Stop in and see Jay!
Starting bid
this is an opportunity to go golding with 4 people with a cart at Wayne Gretzky Golf Course in Brantford, spend your day with family or friends while playing a good round of Golf. Donated by Pete Gelms at Pete Gelms Townig.
