Safe Families Canada|Brantford's Silent Auction

O PEE CHEE 1991-1992 Complete Hockey Card Set. This card set contains 528 cards. This item is brand new and sealed in the box. A perfect gift for hockey card collectors. Retail Value $30.00
New Balance Size 11 Girl's Running Shoes Donated to us at a value of $65, these pink runners are high quality and comfortable shoes that would put a smile on any child's face.
New Balance Size 11 Girl's Running Shoes Donated to us at a value of $70, these pink runners are quality shoes and very comfortable. These shoes that would put a smile on any child's face.
New Balance Size 6 Girl's Running Shoes. Donated to us at a value of $50, these grey runners are great quality and comfortable.
New Balance Size 11 Girl's Running Shoe. Donated to us at a value of $65, these blue runners are great quality and comfortable. Shoes that would put a smile on any child's face.
New Balance Size 11 Girl's Running Shoes. Donated to us at a value of $70, these grey runners are great quality and comfortable. Shoes that would put a smile on any child's face.
New Balance Size 11 Girl's Running Shoes. Donated to us at a value of $80, these grey and blue runners are great quality and comfortable. Shoes that would put a smile on any child's face.
New Balance Size 11 Girl's Running Shoes Donated to us at a value of $80, these black and pink runners are great quality and comfortable. Shoes that would put a smile on any child's face.
New Balance Size 11 Girl's Running Shoes. Donated to us at a value of $65, these grey runners are great quality and comfortable. Shoes that would put a smile on any child's face.
Donated to us by Yvette at a value of $60, this useful device keeps your outdoor spaces bug free. Perfect for any outdoor evening.
This quality appliance valued at $99, is perfect for preparing healthy, homemade meals for your little one
This exiting and entertaining game is perfect for family game nights. Valued at $19, it is easy to learn and full of laughs.
Donated to us at a value of $43, this classic strategy game challenges players to think ahead. A fun and engaging game that will bring hours of entertainment to any game night.
Donated to us, this playful and entertaining game is valued at $35 and is perfect for family fun or friendly competition. It's sure to be a hit with both kids and adults.
This fun and clever game, with a value of $30, challenges players to think creatively and work as a team making it perfect for game nights.
This popular word game, valued at $30 is perfect for sparking fun and teamwork at any gathering. Quick to learn and full of excitement.
Donated to us at a value of $27, this thrilling escape room style game challenges players to solve puzzles and unravel mysteries, making it perfect for game lovers looking for a immersive experience.
Donated to us at a value of $46, this exiting game invites players to explore a haunted castle while solving mysteries. A thrilling choice for game nights.
This entergetic and interactive game, donated to us with a value of $40, is perfect for adding laughs and excitement to any night.
Race to the finish and outsmart your opponents in this thrilling board game, donated to us at a value of $55. It's packed with excitement and perfect for family or friends alike.
Dive into a world of quests and daring adventures with this exiting game. Donated at a value of $83, it's a must have for fantasy lovers.
Donated by Jodie Hart at a value of $50, this pair of mugs is perfect for enjoying your favourite beverages. Stylish and thoughtfully crafted, they make a wonderful addition to any kitchen.
Donated by Mary Govan, this assortment of treats is a taste of Holland. Packed with sweet and savoury goodies it is perfect for sharing or enjoying on your own.
Donated by Brantwood Farms, this beatiful basket is filled with a selection of high quality goods
Donated by Steve's Tea, this basket is filled with a variety of flavourful teas and accessories. Perfect for tea lovers.
Donated to us at a value of $46, this engaging board game lets players build and manage their own farms while navigating fun challenges. Perfect for family fun, it combines strategy and luck.
Donated to us by Dog Eared Cafe at a value of $35, this gift card is perfect for enjoying delicious drinks and treats.
BlueBoy Organics, $18 a piece, Wendy
Donated by Mary Govan, this creative collection is perfect for aspiring artists or anyone looking to explore their artistic side. Packed with quality materials, it is sure to inspire imagination.
Valued at $189-$219, the Apple Inn Bed and Breakfast in Wellesley is perfect for a mini escape or a special treat. It's an experience sure to relax anyone.
Donated by Cheryl and Peter Karsten at a value of $300, this impressive Lego set lets fans build a detailed model of the Ferrari SF-24. Perfect for car enthusiasts and Lego lovers.
Donated by Cheryl and Peter Karsten at a value of $162, this premium set of golf balls is perfect for players looking to improve their game.
Donated to us at a value of $30, this charming mobile adds a touch of calm to any room. Perfect for nurseries, it's a delightful decoration.
Lightweight and easy to pack, this kid's air mattress inflates quickly for comfy sleepovers or for travel. Generously donated at a value of $22, it's a practical pick for all.
Keep playrooms tidy and organized with this sturdy and spacious storage solution. Donated to us at a value of $40, it's perfect for storing toys and games.
Treat yourself to fresh, local delights with this $25 gift card, donated to us by Elberta Farms. Perfect for enjoying fresh goods.
Donated to us by Kelly Sloat from AIM at a value of $45, this gift certificate offers a fun and active experience for dancers of all levels.
Donated by Beautopia at a value of $75, this gift certificate offers a refreshing skin treatment, perfect for anyone looking to pamper themselves.
Donated by Cassidy Dejong from Cozie Tozies at a value of $40, this adorable handmade panda is perfect for cuddling or displaying with loads of character.
Donated to us at a value of $40, this complete seat makes bath time safe, fun and convenient for children.
Celebrate baby's milestones with this My First Photo Collage. Generously donated to us at a value of $30, it's a memorable way to showcase significant moments in your little one's life.
Treat your little one to a pair of handmade, cozy booties with this $20 certificate, donated by Cassidy Dejong from Cozie Tozies. Perfect for keeping tiny feet warm and in style.
Donated by Joni of St. George Family Eye Care at a value of $125, these stylish shades for both fashion and protection. Perfect for bright days and outdoor adventures.
This versatile stool makes it easy and safe for little ones to reach counter tops and sinks. Turing everyday tasks into fun learning moments.
Donated by Heidi Gorter from Dragonfly Landscapes at a value of $30, this festive mat adds holiday cheer to any doorstep
Donated at a value of $21, this fun and sturdy ride on is perfect for young children to zoom around safely.
Brighten someone's day with a $100 dollar gift certificate from Thorn and Petal. It can be used for a stunning floral arrangement or a unique gift.
