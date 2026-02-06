Pearls & Prosecco Rooftop White Party

About this event
9 Ave SE, Calgary
Enjoy full access to the Pearls & Prosecco rooftop experience, including entry to the event and one complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival to start your evening in style. Additional beverages will be available for purchase at the cash bar.
Elevate your evening with our Signature experience. Enjoy full event access plus an open bar throughout the night, so you can sip freely and celebrate without pause. As a thank you, Signature guests will also receive a curated goodie bag (valued at $150+) upon departure — a little something to remember the night long after the last toast.
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