Safe Haven Foundation

Hosted by

Safe Haven Foundation

About this event

Pearls & Prosecco Rooftop White Party

Calgary Marriott Downtown Hotel

9 Ave SE, Calgary

Classic
$249

Enjoy full access to the Pearls & Prosecco rooftop experience, including entry to the event and one complimentary glass of champagne upon arrival to start your evening in style. Additional beverages will be available for purchase at the cash bar.

Signature
$329

Elevate your evening with our Signature experience. Enjoy full event access plus an open bar throughout the night, so you can sip freely and celebrate without pause. As a thank you, Signature guests will also receive a curated goodie bag (valued at $150+) upon departure — a little something to remember the night long after the last toast.

Add a donation for Safe Haven Foundation

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