Sai Mandir Monthly Memberships

Support Sai Mandir Manitoba Through Monthly Membership

Sai Mandir Manitoba depends on the support of devotees and well-wishers to help cover the temple’s ongoing monthly expenses, including utilities, insurance, maintenance, and daily operations. As devotees of Shirdi Sai Baba, we all share the responsibility of preserving and nurturing Baba’s temple with love, devotion, and seva.

Your monthly contribution goes directly toward Baba’s seva and helps us continue regular worship, meditation, bhajans, satsang, and spiritual gatherings for the community.

With your steady support, Sai Mandir Manitoba can also continue offering community initiatives such as food drives, health camps, and charitable programs inspired by Baba’s teachings of compassion, service, faith, and unity.

Become a Monthly Member

Choose a monthly membership plan that suits you and become a part of sustaining this spiritual home for current and future generations.

Together, let us continue Baba’s mission of seva, prayer, and community support.