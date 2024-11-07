Saint-Sida FundRAVER for ACCM

Suggested Donation Ticket
$25
If you have the means to support ACCM and enjoy this fabulous night, we appreciate it.
Supportive Donation Ticket
$20
If you can't quite afford the suggested price but can handle throwing a bit more monetary support to ACCM to come out and have a good time.
Accessible Donation Ticket
$15
If money is tight but you still want to support the cause and have a good time.
Add a donation for AIDS Community Care Montreal

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!