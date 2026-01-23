Offered by

Passion for Paws

About this shop

Salem & Sabrina Partner Shop

Small (11-13”) - Pinky Promise Collar item
Small (11-13”) - Pinky Promise Collar
$32

Hand made products, made with biothane and paracord. Made with love by the owner, Alycia.

0
Medium (14-16”) - Pinky Promise Collar
$34

Hand made products, made with biothane and paracord. Made with love by the owner, Alycia.

0
Large (17-19”) - Pinky Promise Collar
$36

Hand made products, made with biothane and paracord. Made with love by the owner, Alycia.

0
XLarge (20-22”) - Pinky Promise Collar
$40

Hand made products, made with biothane and paracord. Made with love by the owner, Alycia.

0
XXLarge (23-25”) - Pinky Promise Collar
$42

Hand made products, made with biothane and paracord. Made with love by the owner, Alycia.

0
Small (11-13”) - Bora rosaïka Collar item
Small (11-13”) - Bora rosaïka Collar
$32
0
Medium (14-16”) - Bora rosaïka Collar
$34
0
Large (17-19”) - Bora rosaïka Collar
$36
0
XLarge (20-22”) - Bora rosaïka Collar
$40
0
XXLarge (23-25”) - Bora rosaïka Collar
$42
0
Small (11-13”) - Sakura Collar item
Small (11-13”) - Sakura Collar
$33
0
Medium (14-16”) - Sakura Collar
$36
0
Large (17-19”) - Sakura Collar
$38
0
XLarge (20-22”) - Sakura Collar
$41
0
XXLarge (23-25”) - Sakura Collar
$45
0
Small (11-13”) - Épatant Corail Collar item
Small (11-13”) - Épatant Corail Collar
$30
0
Medium (14-16”) - Epatant Collar
$32
0
Large (17-19”) - Epatant Collar
$34
0
XLarge (20-22”) - Epatant Collar
$36
0
XXLarge (23-25”) - Epatant Collar
$38
0
Small (11-13”) - Bora Bora Collar item
Small (11-13”) - Bora Bora Collar
$32
0
Medium (14-16”) - Bora Bora Collar
$34
0
Large (17-19”) - Bora Bora Collar
$36
0
XLarge (20-22”) - Bora Bora Collar
$40
0
XXLarge (23-25”) - Bora Bora Collar
$42
0
Small (11-13”) - Automne épatant Collar item
Small (11-13”) - Automne épatant Collar
$30
0
Medium (14-16”) - Automne épatant Collar
$32
0
Large (17-19”) - Automne épatant Collar
$34
0
XLarge (20-22”) - Automne épatant Collar
$36
0
XXLarge (23-25”) - Automne épatant Collar
$38
0
Cruella Leash item
Cruella Leash
$40
0
Café Latte Leash item
Café Latte Leash
$40
0
Blue Wave Leash item
Blue Wave Leash
$35
0
Améthyste Leash item
Améthyste Leash
$35
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