Salty Broad Productions Shop

Hail Santa Holiday Socks
Locally made by Custom Lab


Step into the season with a little mischief! These black-and-green beauties are custom-woven by local legends Custom Lab and designed especially for Salty Broad Productions’ holiday extravaganza, Hail Santa.


Featuring our classic upside-down Christmas tree sigil, these socks bring peak festive chaos to your feet. And for anyone who’s ever found the holidays… a lot, the soles deliver a cheeky message just for you.


Soft, durable, and delightfully irreverent—perfect for theatre lovers, rebels, and anyone who enjoys a little seasonal subversion.


Snag a pair, keep your toes toasty, and support queer, feminist, community-powered theatre with every step. 🧦✨

