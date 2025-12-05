Salty Broad Productions Shop

Locally made by Custom Lab





Step into the season with a little mischief! These black-and-green beauties are custom-woven by local legends Custom Lab and designed especially for Salty Broad Productions’ holiday extravaganza, Hail Santa.





Featuring our classic upside-down Christmas tree sigil, these socks bring peak festive chaos to your feet. And for anyone who’s ever found the holidays… a lot, the soles deliver a cheeky message just for you.





Soft, durable, and delightfully irreverent—perfect for theatre lovers, rebels, and anyone who enjoys a little seasonal subversion.





Snag a pair, keep your toes toasty, and support queer, feminist, community-powered theatre with every step. 🧦✨