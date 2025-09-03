Salty Broad Productions's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Located at 761 Fort St, Goo Goo Goggles is Victoria's own local independent glasses store specializing in unique and vintage looks! Check them out at https://googoogogglesoptical.com/
Starting bid
Sewful Sewcraft has never be Sew Good!! Perfect for adding a big center piece to that new battle vest or prettying up that old hoodie you love! These extra large embroidery patches are 5" by 7" and are easily ironed on or sewn directly to your clothes!
sewingchaos.ca
Starting bid
Two Pairs of Earrings made by the remarkable talent of J Graham, whose house I did mushrooms at for the first time.
Starting bid
A voucher for one free haircut with Sabrina at Fish Hair Salon, as well as a R+Co High Dive Moisturizer and Shine cream as well as their Motorcycle Flexible Gel!!
Starting bid
Known for their heirloom quality wooden puzzles and commitment to having zero plastics in their production and packaging, Puzzle Lab delivers an experience that truly sets is apart. Look how cute this fucking guy is!!
Starting bid
Radhika Graham (https://radoccasions.ca/) knows there is no One-Size Fits All when it comes to the events that mean the most to us, and it has always been her companies mission to help create truly unique celebrations and bring genuinely sustainable practices to an industry that too easily throws everything in the bin at the end of the night.
If she can fold 500+ paper cranes before a ceremony and save a bouquet in a storm while wearing wildly uncooperative footwear, she can surely go the extra mile to help you realize your dream,
($150 Value)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!