Sama-Sama Kultura: Exploring Filipino Heritage, Together!

September 27, Saturday, 3:30 pm





Share your voice and be heard! This open mic session is a welcoming space for anyone to express themselves through spoken word and song. Whether you're a seasoned performer or a first-timer, we invite you to take the stage and share your stories, poems, or songs that connect with your heritage, your experiences, or your heart. It's a supportive, collaborative event where we come together to listen, celebrate, and amplify the diverse voices within our community.