Sama-Sama Kultura: Exploring Filipino Heritage, Together!

September 27, Saturday, 1:30pm
Come sing with us and be a part of a beautiful Filipino tradition! This session invites participants of all ages and skill levels to learn and perform classic Filipino songs. Discover the stories and emotions woven into our music as we explore basic vocal techniques, harmonies, and the unique styles of Filipino choral singing. It's a chance to connect, collaborate, and create a powerful sound together. No experience necessary—just bring your voice and a love for music!
September 27, Saturday, 2:30 pm
Step into the world of Filipino folk music! This hands-on workshop introduces you to the magical sound of the rondalla, a traditional string ensemble that is the heartbeat of Philippine heritage. No prior musical experience is needed. Join us to discover the joyful sound of tradition and a new way to connect with Filipino culture.
September 27, Saturday, 3:30 pm
Share your voice and be heard! This open mic session is a welcoming space for anyone to express themselves through spoken word and song. Whether you're a seasoned performer or a first-timer, we invite you to take the stage and share your stories, poems, or songs that connect with your heritage, your experiences, or your heart. It's a supportive, collaborative event where we come together to listen, celebrate, and amplify the diverse voices within our community.
September 28, Sunday, 1:30 pm
Step into the fun side of art! In this playful workshop, you'll learn the secrets behind drawing hilarious and expressive caricatures. We'll show you how to identify and exaggerate a person's most unique features to create a recognizable and witty portrait. This session is perfect for all skill levels, from complete beginners to seasoned doodlers. Grab a pencil and get ready to capture the humor in every face you see!
September 28, Sunday, 2:30 pm
The malong is more than just a piece of fabric; it's a canvas for culture. In this lively workshop, you'll discover the grace and beauty of the Malong Folk Dance, which showcases the versatility of this traditional cloth from Mindanao. This session is open to all ages and skill levels—no experience required. Come learn a dance that is both a symbol of utility and a celebration of art in motion.
September 28, Sunday, 3:30 pm
Engage your mind and body in this introduction to Filipino Martial Arts! Discover the rich history and practical applications of disciplines like Arnis and Kali. This session will provide a hands-on experience, teaching you basic strikes, blocks, and stances using sticks and open hands. Whether you're new to martial arts or looking to explore a new discipline, you'll learn foundational techniques in a safe and supportive environment. Join us to learn about these dynamic and powerful Filipino fighting arts with Guro Lawrence Macaraeg.
September 27 & 28, 4:30pm
Celebrate the elegance of Filipino fashion in a show that honors the past and embraces the future. This runway event by Harlijk Productions is a tribute to Filipino craftsmanship, showcasing the beauty of indigenous textiles and the creativity of Filipino designers. Discover how heritage and innovation intertwine to create a style that is uniquely and beautifully Filipino.
