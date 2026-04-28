NorthStar Academy

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NorthStar Academy

About this event

Samaritan's Purse - Operation Christmas Child

20 Hopewell Way NE

Calgary, AB T3J 5H5, Canada

NorthStar Academy Student AGED 12 + Up
Free

This ticket is for students AGED 12 + Up registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.

Adult Supervisors of NSA Students
Free

This is for all adult supervisors attending with NSA students.

Placeholder Ticket for Non-NSA Students AGED 12 + Up
Free

This ticket is for students who are not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year, AGED 12 + Up. If space is available, you will be notified.

Placeholder Ticket for Extra Adults aged 18+
Free

This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 18+. If space is available, you will be notified. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisors or adults of non-NSA students.

NSA Teacher/ Staff
Free

This is for NorthStar Academy Teachers.

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