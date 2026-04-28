Samaritan's Purse - Operation Christmas Child

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket is for students AGED 12 + Up registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year.
This is for all adult supervisors attending with NSA students.
This ticket is for students who are not registered with NorthStar Academy for the 2025/26 school year, AGED 12 + Up. If space is available, you will be notified.
This ticket reserves your spot as an extra adult attendee aged 18+. If space is available, you will be notified. This applies to adults beyond the one free supervisors or adults of non-NSA students.
This is for NorthStar Academy Teachers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!