For you to be a host there is no upfront cost payable to Drawing Alegria. Your "cost" is your time, a space to host this event (your home, a park, etc.), your culinary skills. You will also be responsible for purchasing the ingredients for making your Sancocho*.





As a host you will also receive a complimentary chef's apron for the big day, and a virtual cooking lesson/recipe approx. 1 week before the event.





Once you invite your friends/family to your event, they will need to register at this link for $30 per seat at your table. The cost of a seat at your table is how we will raise funds!





*You can submit your ingredient receipts to [email protected]. The foundation will issue you a tax receipt for the cost of your Sancocho-thon ingredients.