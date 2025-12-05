Hosted by
8787 McHugh St, Windsor, ON N8S 0A1, Canada
General Admission tickets include full entry to Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026 along with a delicious lunch. Enjoy cultural programs, music, dances, and traditional games. Celebrate the festival with food, fun, and festive vibes!
Group Tickets offer a special discounted entry for families and friend groups to enjoy Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026 together. This package includes event admission for the entire group along with a delicious lunch for everyone. Celebrate with your team, enjoy cultural programs, dances, music, and traditional games — all at a great value for groups!
Enjoy full access to Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026 at a special student rate. Valid student ID must be presented at entry. Includes access to cultural programs, performances, and festival activities. Celebrate the festival with friends, fun, and festive vibes!
