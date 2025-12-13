🌾🛍️ సంక్రాంతి పల్లె సంత - Sankranthi Sambaralu 2026

This stall registration ticket allows you to set up and operate a stall at the Sankranthi Palle Santha, our vibrant village-style market. The ticket includes one General Admission pass to the event, granting access to all public areas, cultural programs, and festive zones throughout the day, along with delicious lunch. Stall holders can showcase and sell their products while enjoying the lively Sankranthi atmosphere and engaging with the community in a traditional పల్లె సంత.