Durham Telugu Association

Hosted by

Durham Telugu Association

About this event

Sankranthi Sambaralu With Singer Sumangaly

265 Harmony Rd N

Oshawa, ON L1G 6L5, Canada

Concert Floor Ticket
$40

Your Ticket Includes access to:

  • EXCLUSIVE CONCERT BY SINGER SUMANGALY
  • FREE BHOGIPALLU UNDER 8Y
  • FREE CHAI & DINNER 
  • CULTURALS
  • RANGOLI
  • BOMMALA KOLUVU
  • FREE RAFFLE TICKET
  • FREE PARKING 
  • FREE ENTRY: KIDS UNDER 5Y


All Included in the Ticket Price!


(Floor Ticket Seats are on the same level as the stage, Balcony ticket Seats are on the upper deck)

Concert Balcony Ticket
$35

Your Ticket Includes access to:

  • EXCLUSIVE CONCERT BY SINGER SUMANGALY
  • FREE BHOGIPALLU UNDER 8Y
  • FREE CHAI & DINNER 
  • CULTURALS
  • RANGOLI
  • BOMMALA KOLUVU
  • FREE RAFFLE TICKET
  • FREE PARKING 
  • FREE ENTRY: KIDS UNDER 5Y


All Included in the Ticket Price!


(Floor Ticket Seats are on the same level as the stage, Balcony ticket Seats are on the upper deck)

Kids Under 5 Years
Free

Kids Under 5 Years will be given FREE Entry to the Event.


Please Bring ID to verify age at the counter

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!