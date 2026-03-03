Santropol Roulant 2026 AGM/AGA

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Select your number of RSVPs for in-person attendance. Each attendee should fill out the RSVP form to register their presence, register to vote or request an accommodation, for those with particular accessibility needs.
Select this RSVP if you are interested in volunteering as a driver to accompany members of the community who have accessibility needs. A staff member will get in touch if there is the need!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!