Santropol Roulant

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Santropol Roulant

About this event

Santropol Roulant 2026 AGM/AGA

111 Rue Roy E

Montréal, QC H2W 1M1, Canada

RSVP in-person
Free

Select your number of RSVPs for in-person attendance. Each attendee should fill out the RSVP form to register their presence, register to vote or request an accommodation, for those with particular accessibility needs.

RSVP in-person BUDDY
Free
Available until Mar 23

Select this RSVP if you are interested in volunteering as a driver to accompany members of the community who have accessibility needs. A staff member will get in touch if there is the need!

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