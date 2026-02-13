Société Alzheimer Outaouais

Offered by

Société Alzheimer Outaouais

About this shop

<p>Boutique - Marche pour l'Alzheimer 2026 (Outaouais)</p>

Chartwell Lunch Box (meat option) item
Chartwell Lunch Box (meat option)
$15

Includes: ciabatta sandwich with grilled chicken and vegetables (basil pesto mayonnaise), Mediterranean couscous salad, raw vegetables, fruit yogurt, Granny Smith apple, bottle of water.

0
Chartwell Lunch Box (vegetarian option) item
Chartwell Lunch Box (vegetarian option)
$15

Includes: grilled tofu vegetarian wrap (grilled pepper aioli), marinated red cabbage salad, apple quinoa gouda cheese salad, raw vegetables, fruit yogurt, Bartlett pear, bottle of water.

0
Option VIP item
Option VIP
$40

Comprend: T-shirt et boîte-repas Chartwell (viande)

0
Option VIP item
Option VIP
$40

Comprend: T-shirt et boîte-repas Chartwell (végé)

0
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