<p>Boutique - Marche pour l'Alzheimer 2026 (Outaouais)</p>

About this shop
Includes: ciabatta sandwich with grilled chicken and vegetables (basil pesto mayonnaise), Mediterranean couscous salad, raw vegetables, fruit yogurt, Granny Smith apple, bottle of water.
Includes: grilled tofu vegetarian wrap (grilled pepper aioli), marinated red cabbage salad, apple quinoa gouda cheese salad, raw vegetables, fruit yogurt, Bartlett pear, bottle of water.
Comprend: T-shirt et boîte-repas Chartwell (viande)
Comprend: T-shirt et boîte-repas Chartwell (végé)
$
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