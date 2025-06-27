Hosted by

The Coalition of LGBT+ Youth Groups

About this event

Sapphic Car Wash

1900 Rue le Ber

Montréal, QC H3K 2A4, Canada

Car wash + entry
$25
This ticket entitles you to a complimentary hand car wash and one entry ticket\. Ce billet vous donne droit à un lavage de voiture à la main gratuit ainsi qu'à un billet d’entrée. if you have passengers in the car, the driver buys the car wash ticket and the passengers buy an entry ticket
Entry ticket
$15
This ticket grants you an entry ticket to the event. \Ce billet vous donne accès à l'événement.If you are in a car , you still need to buy an entry ticket.
Add a donation for The Coalition of LGBT+ Youth Groups

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!