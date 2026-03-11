Rotaract Club of the Fraser Valley

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Rotaract Club of the Fraser Valley

About this event

SARA For Women Fundraiser 2026 - Rotaract Club of the Fraser Valley

33211 N Railway Ave

Mission, BC V2V 1E4, Canada

Service above Self Admission
$45

The ultimate pass for supporting Young Professionals in the Fraser Valley. Your additional $15 donation goes straight to the Club to help us do what we do best, serve our communities!

Your ticket includes One Drink and One Food option: Drink Options:

  • 16oz Beer
  • 16oz Cider
  • any Non-Alcoholic option

Food Options:

  • Pulled Pork Sandwich with Chips
  • Bean Tacos (can be vegan & GF)
  • Pretzel with Chips
General admission
$30

The standard ticket, but don't worry, you're still special to us ✨ Your ticket includes One Drink and One Food option: Drink Options:

  • 16oz Beer
  • 16oz Cider
  • any Non-Alcoholic option

Food Options:

  • Pulled Pork Sandwich with Chips
  • Bean Tacos (can be vegan & GF)
  • Pretzel with Chips


Can't Attend but you want to Donate?
Pay what you can
Add a donation for Rotaract Club of the Fraser Valley

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!