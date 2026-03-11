SARA For Women Fundraiser 2026 - Rotaract Club of the Fraser Valley

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About this event
The ultimate pass for supporting Young Professionals in the Fraser Valley. Your additional $15 donation goes straight to the Club to help us do what we do best, serve our communities!
Your ticket includes One Drink and One Food option: Drink Options:
Food Options:
The standard ticket, but don't worry, you're still special to us ✨ Your ticket includes One Drink and One Food option: Drink Options:
Food Options:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!