Queer Joy Canada

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Queer Joy Canada

About this event

Sarnia-Lambton PrideFest 2026 - Sponsorship

Gold Level
$5,000

· Company logo on sponsor page of the “Pride Guide” and website*

· Company logo on all print promotion materials (event posters/flyers)

· Company logo featured on Pride Fest main stage banner

· 10’ x 10’ festival “Vendor” space and “Parade” spot at Canatara Park

· Full Page Ad in “Pride Guide”

· Company recognition and tags through social media outlets*

· Opportunity for speaking engagement at Pride in the Park events

· Recognition on main stage periodically throughout festival

Silver Level
$2,500

· Company logo on sponsor page of the “Pride Guide” and website*

· Company logo on all print promotion materials (event posters/flyers)

· Company logo featured on Pride Fest main stage banner

· 10’ x 10’ festival “Vendor” space and “Parade” spot at Canatara Park

· Half Page Ad in “Pride Guide”

· Company recognition and tags through social media outlets*

· Recognition on main stage periodically throughout festival

Bronze Level
$1,000

· Company logo on sponsor page of the “Pride Guide” and website*

· Company logo on most print promotion materials (event posters/flyers)

· Company logo on PrideFest main stage banner

· 10’ x 10’ festival “Vendor” space OR “Parade” spot at Canatara Park

· Half Page Ad in “Pride Guide”

· Company recognition and tags through social media outlets*

· Recognition on main stage periodically throughout festival

Advocate Level
$500

· Company logo on sponsor page of the “Pride Guide” and website*

· Company logo on a PrideFest in the Park banner

· Quarter Page Ad in “Pride Guide”

· Company recognition and tags through social media outlets*

Ally Level
$350

· Company logo on sponsor page of the “Pride Guide” and website*

· Company recognition and tags through social media outlets*

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