Sarnia-Lambton PrideFest 2026 - Sponsorship

About this event
· Company logo on sponsor page of the “Pride Guide” and website*
· Company logo on all print promotion materials (event posters/flyers)
· Company logo featured on Pride Fest main stage banner
· 10’ x 10’ festival “Vendor” space and “Parade” spot at Canatara Park
· Full Page Ad in “Pride Guide”
· Company recognition and tags through social media outlets*
· Opportunity for speaking engagement at Pride in the Park events
· Recognition on main stage periodically throughout festival
· Company logo on sponsor page of the “Pride Guide” and website*
· Company logo on all print promotion materials (event posters/flyers)
· Company logo featured on Pride Fest main stage banner
· 10’ x 10’ festival “Vendor” space and “Parade” spot at Canatara Park
· Half Page Ad in “Pride Guide”
· Company recognition and tags through social media outlets*
· Recognition on main stage periodically throughout festival
· Company logo on sponsor page of the “Pride Guide” and website*
· Company logo on most print promotion materials (event posters/flyers)
· Company logo on PrideFest main stage banner
· 10’ x 10’ festival “Vendor” space OR “Parade” spot at Canatara Park
· Half Page Ad in “Pride Guide”
· Company recognition and tags through social media outlets*
· Recognition on main stage periodically throughout festival
· Company logo on sponsor page of the “Pride Guide” and website*
· Company logo on a PrideFest in the Park banner
· Quarter Page Ad in “Pride Guide”
· Company recognition and tags through social media outlets*
· Company logo on sponsor page of the “Pride Guide” and website*
· Company recognition and tags through social media outlets*
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