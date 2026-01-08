Canadian Improv Games

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Canadian Improv Games

About this event

Sask 2026 Regional Tournament

Adult
$15
Student/Youth
$10
ADULT Junior Tournament Pass
$20

Valid for both the 12th and 13th - up to $10 in savings! Purchase this ticket for any day of Junior tournament and it will be accepted at the door for both dates.


STUDENT Junior Tournament Pass (Copy)
$15

Valid for both the 12th and 13th - up to $10 in savings! Purchase this ticket for any day of Junior tournament and it will be accepted at the door for both dates.


ADULT All Stars Pass
$50

Junior and Regional Tournament Pass - valid for all shows throughout the CIG Sask tournament including both nights of the Junior tournament and all 5 shows of the Regional tournament. Purchase this ticket for any day of tournament and it will be accepted at the door for all dates.

STUDENT All Stars Pass (Copy)
$40

Junior and Regional Tournament Pass - valid for all shows throughout the CIG Sask tournament including both nights of the Junior tournament and all 5 shows of the Regional tournament. Purchase this ticket for any day of tournament and it will be accepted at the door for all dates.

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