Sask Rivers SCI's Silent Auction - E-Bike & Trailer

Pick-up location

North Battleford or Saskatoon

QuietKat E-Bike & Trailer
$1,500

Starting bid

Ranger 7.5 Camo Quiet Kat E Bike.

Serial # QK100205434.

Motor is 750W hub drive (rear) hub motor.

Battery 48 V 12.8 AH integrated battery. Estimated range 38 to 48 miles under ideal conditions.

Weight approximately 65 pounds.

Load capacity 325 pounds.

Drive train and gears SRAM 7 speed.

Mechanical disc brakes (tektro two piston) with 203MM rotors.

Suspension Mozo coil suspension fork 100 mm travel.

Fat tires 26“ x 4.50“ Rugged aluminum frame with integrated rear pannier/cargo rack built in.

 

This E Bike comes with a Quiet Kat 2 wheel cargo trailer (fits any bike or E Bike).

Cargo platform size 47“ x 18“

Trailer weight 38 pounds.

 Load capacity 100 pounds.

Tires 20“ x 4“ all-terrain.

Quick connect hitch fits any bikes, uses 3/8”.

 Adjustable deck can choose from several deck angles.

