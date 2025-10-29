Sask Rivers SCI's Silent Auction - E-Bike & Trailer

Hosted by
About this event
North Battleford or Saskatoon
Starting bid
Ranger 7.5 Camo Quiet Kat E Bike.
Serial # QK100205434.
Motor is 750W hub drive (rear) hub motor.
Battery 48 V 12.8 AH integrated battery. Estimated range 38 to 48 miles under ideal conditions.
Weight approximately 65 pounds.
Load capacity 325 pounds.
Drive train and gears SRAM 7 speed.
Mechanical disc brakes (tektro two piston) with 203MM rotors.
Suspension Mozo coil suspension fork 100 mm travel.
Fat tires 26“ x 4.50“ Rugged aluminum frame with integrated rear pannier/cargo rack built in.
This E Bike comes with a Quiet Kat 2 wheel cargo trailer (fits any bike or E Bike).
Cargo platform size 47“ x 18“
Trailer weight 38 pounds.
Load capacity 100 pounds.
Tires 20“ x 4“ all-terrain.
Quick connect hitch fits any bikes, uses 3/8”.
Adjustable deck can choose from several deck angles.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!