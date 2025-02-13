Saskatchewan Heat Silent Auction

The Ultimate Heat Fan Package contains all things HEAT and a few extras! Winner will receive an adult large hoodie, adult large t-shirt, baseball cap, toque, insulated water bottle, keychain, local fresh honey from Norlynn Honey Farms in Nipawin SK and local fresh gourmet mustard from Gravelourg SK. Depending on availability, hoodie and t-shirt can be exchanged for a different size.

