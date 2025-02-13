Saskatchewan Heat Silent Auction

The Winnipeg Jets Fan Package is a must have for any Winnipeg Jets fan! Winner will receive a Winnipeg Jets jersey (size medium), a Winnipeg Jets baseball cap (size medium-large) and a Warrior Pro equipment bag.
Ultimate Heat Fan Package
$25
Starting bid
The Ultimate Heat Fan Package contains all things HEAT and a few extras! Winner will receive an adult large hoodie, adult large t-shirt, baseball cap, toque, insulated water bottle, keychain, local fresh honey from Norlynn Honey Farms in Nipawin SK and local fresh gourmet mustard from Gravelourg SK. Depending on availability, hoodie and t-shirt can be exchanged for a different size.
Youth Heat Fan Package
$25
Starting bid
The Youth Heat Fan Package contains everything a young Heat fan could want...and more! Winner will receive a youth x-large hoodie, youth x-large t-shirt, Heat in Training jersey, toque, keychain, Squishmallow, fleece blanket, skipping rope, water bottle, and an assortment of crafts. Depending on availability, hoodie and t-shirt can be exchanged for a different size.
Travel Package
$50
Starting bid
The Travel Package was graciously donated by SaskTel and contains everything you need to make your next trip an relaxing and enjoyable one! Winner will receive a light-weight, lockable carry-on luggage (on wheels), air pods, fleece blanket, cel phone/iPad stand & a travel pillow hoodie!
Home & Fitness Package
$25
Starting bid
The Home & Gym Package contains an assortment of items for your home and fitness routine. Winner will receive a Coleman cooler, Yeti travel mug, OGIO gym bag, fleece blanket, stress ball, skipping rope, mini first-aid kit, collapsable toothbrush, local fresh honey from Norlynn Honey Farms in Nipawin SK and local fresh gourmet mustard from Gravelourg SK.
Let's Play Ringette Package
$25
Starting bid
The Let's Play Ringette Package contains items every ringette player needs! Winner will receive a WinWell Athena ringette stick, Warrior Pro equipment bag, adult X-Large Heat t-shirt & water bottle.
Ringette Necklace Package
$25
Starting bid
The Ringette Necklace Package is an beautiful addition to your jewelry collection! Winner will receive this 18" sterling silver necklace with a beautiful ringette pendant.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!