Saskatoon Goldfins Swim Club's Silent Auction

122 Bowlt Crescent, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0L1, Canada
Your swimmer’s success, on display!
Generously handcrafted and donated by the Busa family, this unique wooden medal holder is the perfect way to showcase your swimmer’s achievements. 100% of the proceeds from this auction item go directly back to support the Goldfin Swim Club.
A heartfelt thank you to the Busa family, Ryan, Alli & Carsyn, for their contribution to our club and swimmers! Follow noragretscustomwoodworking on Instagram to see more creations!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!