Saskatoon Goldfins Swim Club's Silent Auction

122 Bowlt Crescent, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0L1, Canada

Medals Deserve the Spotlight - Hang Them Here!
$50

Your swimmer’s success, on display!

Generously handcrafted and donated by the Busa family, this unique wooden medal holder is the perfect way to showcase your swimmer’s achievements. 100% of the proceeds from this auction item go directly back to support the Goldfin Swim Club.


A heartfelt thank you to the Busa family, Ryan, Alli & Carsyn, for their contribution to our club and swimmers! Follow noragretscustomwoodworking on Instagram to see more creations!


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!