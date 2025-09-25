Saskatoon Roller Derby League Membership

Offered by
Renews monthly
$200/session
Able to roster? Yes
Required to volunteer? Yes
Able to vote? Yes
Potential option to make a payment plan of $50/month. Please reach out to the Treasurer to make arrangements.
Renews monthly
For skaters who live 100km+ from Saskatoon
$100/session
Able to roster? Yes
Required to volunteer? No
Able to vote? Yes
Valid until February 23, 2027
Voting privileges only, no practice time included
$50/calendar year
Able to roster? No
Required to volunteer? No
Able to vote? Yes
Renews monthly
Attend either one practice or one month of practices as a drop-in skater. Treated as a pick-up player with no voting rights
$10/practice or $60/month
Able to roster? No
Required to volunteer? No
Able to vote? No
