Saskatoon Roller Derby League

Saskatoon Roller Derby League Membership

Active Skater
$200

Renews monthly

$200/session

Able to roster? Yes

Required to volunteer? Yes

Able to vote? Yes

Potential option to make a payment plan of $50/month. Please reach out to the Treasurer to make arrangements.

Travel Skater
$100

Renews monthly

For skaters who live 100km+ from Saskatoon


$100/session

Able to roster? Yes

Required to volunteer? No

Able to vote? Yes

Non Skating Member
$50

Valid until February 23, 2027

Voting privileges only, no practice time included


$50/calendar year

Able to roster? No

Required to volunteer? No

Able to vote? Yes

Drop-In Options
$60

Renews monthly

Attend either one practice or one month of practices as a drop-in skater. Treated as a pick-up player with no voting rights


$10/practice or $60/month

Able to roster? No

Required to volunteer? No

Able to vote? No

