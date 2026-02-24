Table Tennis Saskatchewan Association Inc.

Offered by

Table Tennis Saskatchewan Association Inc.

About the memberships

Saskatoon Table Tennis Youth Development Program 25/26

Novice Program Monthly Subscription
$70

Renews monthly

Automatic monthly payment for $70 will be end in June 2026 unless you stop the payment with your Zeffy Account.

Novice Program Annual Payment
$625

No expiration

This is a one time payment for annual novice program from Sept.2025 to June.2026

Advanced Program Monthly Subscription
$80

Renews monthly

Automatic monthly payment for $80 will be end in June 2026 unless you stop the payment with your Zeffy Account.

Advanced Program Annual Payment
$750

No expiration

This is a one time payment for annual novice program from Sept.2025 to June.2026

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!