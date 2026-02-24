Saskatoon Table Tennis Youth Development Program 25/26

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Automatic monthly payment for $70 will be end in June 2026 unless you stop the payment with your Zeffy Account.
No expiration
This is a one time payment for annual novice program from Sept.2025 to June.2026
Renews monthly
Automatic monthly payment for $80 will be end in June 2026 unless you stop the payment with your Zeffy Account.
No expiration
This is a one time payment for annual novice program from Sept.2025 to June.2026
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!