WCS AWWA

Hosted by

WCS AWWA

About this event

Saskatoon Water Professionals Networking Event

3714 Kinnear Pl

Saskatoon, SK S7P 0A6, Canada

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

    • 5:00 – 5:15pm: Plan to arrive around 5:00 pm
    • 5:15 – 6:00pm: Tour of Delco Water and Delco Automation – Delco’s 86,000-square-foot manufacturing facility supports the custom design, fabrication, and factory testing of water treatment systems and automation/control panels. The tour will provide an overview of the facility, with an emphasis on water treatment equipment fabrication and control panel manufacturing.
    • 6:00 – 7:30 pm: Buffet supper will be available.
    • 7:00 – 9:00 pm: Drinks, Games, and Networking

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