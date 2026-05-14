Saskatoon Water Professionals Networking Event

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
5:00 – 5:15pm: Plan to arrive around 5:00 pm
5:15 – 6:00pm: Tour of Delco Water and Delco Automation – Delco’s 86,000-square-foot manufacturing facility supports the custom design, fabrication, and factory testing of water treatment systems and automation/control panels. The tour will provide an overview of the facility, with an emphasis on water treatment equipment fabrication and control panel manufacturing.
6:00 – 7:30 pm: Buffet supper will be available.
7:00 – 9:00 pm: Drinks, Games, and Networking
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
5:00 – 5:15pm: Plan to arrive around 5:00 pm
5:15 – 6:00pm: Tour of Delco Water and Delco Automation – Delco’s 86,000-square-foot manufacturing facility supports the custom design, fabrication, and factory testing of water treatment systems and automation/control panels. The tour will provide an overview of the facility, with an emphasis on water treatment equipment fabrication and control panel manufacturing.
6:00 – 7:30 pm: Buffet supper will be available.
7:00 – 9:00 pm: Drinks, Games, and Networking
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