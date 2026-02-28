SaskOutdoors's Experience Auction

Estimated Value: $300

Donor: Project WET





Description: Join me in Regina for an exciting three hour, hands on Water Health Exploration Event designed to connect participants directly to the living world of our local waterways.

This immersive outdoor experience blends science, movement, and discovery as we investigate what makes a freshwater ecosystem healthy and how we can protect it.



Riparian Area Observation

We’ll begin by exploring the surrounding riparian area, the critical transition zone between land and water. Participants will observe vegetation, soil conditions, slope, and land use, learning how these factors influence erosion control, water filtration, habitat quality, and overall watershed health. This big picture perspective helps set the stage for understanding what is happening within the water itself.



Pond Dipping Discovery

At the water’s edge, participants will be taught how to safely and respectfully collect aquatic organisms while minimizing disturbance to habitat. Every scoop reveals fascinating underwater life, from insect larvae to tiny crustaceans, showing just how much biodiversity exists beneath the surface. We’ll emphasize ethical field practices and careful handling before returning organisms gently to their habitat.



Macroinvertebrate Identification

We’ll examine our findings using magnifiers and identification tools. Participants will learn how to identify key macroinvertebrates and discover why these organisms are powerful indicators of water quality. Are they pollution-sensitive species? Moderately tolerant? Hardy survivors? You’ll interpret the evidence like a real aquatic ecologist.



Interactive Macroinvertebrate Mayhem

Through the engaging Macroinvertebrate Mayhem activity from Project WET, participants will take on the roles of aquatic organisms facing environmental changes. This active, movement-based simulation brings ecosystem dynamics to life and highlights how habitat loss, pollution, and human activity impact freshwater systems.



This event is ideal for educators, families, community groups, and anyone curious about the health of our local waters.



Come prepared to explore, collaborate, and maybe get a little muddy. Science is more fun when you step into it!





Children need to be accompanied by an adult (parent or teacher). A Hold Harmless form will need to be completed for each participant. These can be completed before the event or at the beginning of the event.





Location: Habitat Conservation Area of Wascana Park in Regina





Season or available dates: Late spring, summer or fall are the best





Session Length: 1-3 hours (depending on age or participants)





Number of Participants: Minimum 10 and maximum 30 (or full class of students)