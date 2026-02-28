SaskOutdoors's Experience Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250-300
Donor: Sage Creek Prairie School
Description: A three hour session of introductory Bushcraft skills including knifework, firelighting and a small project. This session will be adjusted for age and skill level. All gear will be provided. For ages 10+.
Location: Sage Creek is located in the SW corner of the province near Swift Current. The session can be onsite in our outdoor school setting, or we can travel up to 2-3 hours.
Season or available dates: Anytime! We can pick a date together that works.
Session Length: 3 hours
Number of Participants: 5-15
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $160
Donor: The Outdoor Learning School
Description: Discover how to nurture Social Emotional Learning (SEL) through playful, curriculum-connected outdoor experiences. In this 4 x 60-minute course, educators will gain practical strategies and activities to teach self-awareness, emotional regulation, and relationship skills outdoors. Facilitated by the dynamic duo Lauren MacLean and Jade Berrill. *If desired, the winning bidder can opt for another Virtual workshop offered by the Outdoor Learning Store (https://outdoorlearning.com/events/category/online-courses/)
Location: Virtual
Season or available dates: 4pm Pacific / 7pm Eastern Time. April 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2026.
Session Length: 4 x 60 minute live sessions
Number of Participants: 1
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $280
Donor: Slow Sauna & Wellness
Description: Private Wood-Fired Sauna Experience. Your experience includes exclusive access to a beautifully crafted wood-fired sauna, time to cool down and relax around a crackling outdoor fire, and a thoughtfully prepared tea service to complete the ritual. Cycle between deep, enveloping heat and fresh outdoor air, letting stress melt away as you reconnect with nature.
Perfect for a small group of friends, or a family experience, this experience blends relaxation, tradition, and the simple magic of being outdoors. Unplug. Warm up. Breathe deep.
Location: Lumsden, SK.
Season or available dates: Winter/Spring.
Session Length: 90 minutes
Number of Participants: Minimum 1-2 people - Max 8-10 people. Sauna fits up to 10 people.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $160
Donor: Eb's Source for Adventure
Description: Hit the trails with confidence! This experience includes two days of cross-country ski rentals (classic or skate) for two people from Eb’s Source for Adventure, plus a one-hour lesson with a certified ski instructor to get you gliding smoothly. Perfect for beginners or those looking to refine their skills — enjoy fresh air, winter beauty, and the thrill of the glide! Experience is suitable for adults.
Location: Saskatoon, SK.
Season or available dates: Winter
Session Length: Lesson is 1 hour, rental is for 2 days.
Number of Participants: 2
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $300
Donor: Sigourney Hoytfox, Lifesaving Society Trainer
Description: Feel confident and prepared around water with this engaging Parent/Caregiver Water Safety Session delivered by the Lifesaving Society Saskatchewan.
Designed for parents, caregivers, ECEs, teachers, and informal educators, this training builds awareness of water hazards and equips participants with practical knowledge to prevent incidents and respond effectively in an emergency. You’ll gain valuable insight into supervision strategies, risk reduction, and real-life safety scenarios — all focused on protecting the children in your care. Participants receive a certificate of participation upon completion. For ages 13+.
Location: Saskatoon, Regina, Yorkton, Humboldt and areas.
Season or available dates: Spring/Summer
Session Length: 1-2 hours
Number of Participants: up to 20
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $260
Donor: Prairie People Nature Learning
Description: Drop in forest school day at Prairie People Nature Learning for four participants. We would love for you to join us for a day of forest school in Saskatoon and immerse yourself in nature with a day of games, hiking, whittling and making new friends. For children of all ages.
Location: Saskatoon, SK
Season or available dates: Spring/Summer
Session Length: 9am-3:30pm (6.5 hrs approx.)
Number of Participants: 4
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $160
Donor: The Outdoor Learning School
Description: Children are naturally drawn to risky play and thrive when given opportunities for active, outdoor exploration. Led by four experienced experts, this course combines research with practical strategies to help schools confidently implement risky play, alongside the newly released Embracing Risky Play at School resource exploring OPAL, “Yes” spaces, and the benefits of risk for learning and well-being. *If desired, the winning bidder can opt for another Virtual workshop offered by the Outdoor Learning Store (https://outdoorlearning.com/events/category/online-courses/)
Location: Virtual
Season or available dates: 4pm Pacific / 7pm Eastern Time. April 13, 20, 27 and May 4, 2026.
Session Length: 4 x 60 minute live sessions
Number of Participants: 1
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $300
Donor: Merrissa Karmark and Leane Harasymchuk, Outdoor Educators.
Link: coldprairiestudio.ca
Description: Virtual or In Person Nature Journaling Workshop. For ages 10+. Children under 15 need to be accompanied by an adult
Location: I'm located in the Humboldt area, but I can travel to Regina/Saskatoon/Yorkton/PA
Season or available dates: Anytime, any season.
Session Length: up to a 3 hour session
Number of Participants: 5-15 people
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250
Donor: Denise Skuce, Outdoor Educator and Lindsay Lowe, Early Childhood Educator.
Description: Forest School Birthday Party Package. Includes a 2-hour birthday party for up to 10 children. Trained Forest School Educators. Join us for Arts and Crafts, Outdoor style in the urban forests of Kistikan Park. Hotdog lunch included. For ages 4-12. Some parent supervision required.
Location: Saskatoon
Season or available dates: We will work with the winner to come up with an appropriate date. Anytime between June and September
Session Length: 2 hours
Number of Participants: up to 10
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $500
Donor: QVN and Leah Japp, Outdoor Educator.
Description: Bring your team together for an exciting outdoor biathlon-inspired adventure! Participants will learn the basics of biathlon before putting their skills to the test in a fun, team-based challenge designed to build communication, confidence, and camaraderie.
This experience uses EcoAim training rifles (with no projectile), making it a safe and accessible activity for a wide range of participants.
Instead of skiing, teams will complete movement challenges such as hiking, walking, running, or navigating obstacle courses between shooting stages.
No experience necessary — just come ready to move, aim, and have fun! All equipment and instruction are included.
Perfect for teams, retreats, birthday parties, or friend groups looking for a unique and memorable outdoor experience. For ages 8+. Supervisor is required but doesn't have to be the parent.
Location: Lumsden, SK
Season or available dates: Spring/Summer/Fall
Session Length: 2 hours
Number of Participants: No minimum, Max 12
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $30
Donor: TrailCollectiv
Description: Enjoy a free subscription to the TrailCollectiv hiking app. For ages 13+.
Location: Saskatchewan
Season or available dates: Anytime
Session Length: 1 year subscription to TrailCollectiv.
Number of Participants: 1 subscription
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $300
Donor: Derek Hyland, Outdoor Educator.
Description: 3-hour intro to paddling session in Lloydminster at Bud Miller Pond. All equipment is provided. For ages 5+. Parent supervision required.
Location: Lloydminster, Bud Miller Pond
Season or available dates: Saturday or Sunday to be coordinated at a later point (or during the summer break).
Session Length: 3 hours
Number of Participants: up to 20
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $100
Donor: TrailCollectiv
Description: Enjoy a TrailRider Hike sponsored by TrailCollectiv near Regina, Saskatchewan. A TrailRider is a specialized, single-wheeled, all-terrain chair designed to allow people with physical disabilities to access hiking trails and rugged wilderness areas.
Enjoy a hike while using a TrailRider with Dr. Cameron Mang, researcher in neuroscience from the University of Regina. Bring your friends and/or family along and enjoy a day out on a trail near Regina, Saskatchewan. For ages 10+.
Location: Regina, SK and area
Season or available dates: Spring through Fall. Dates to be determined with the individual.
Session Length: 1-3 hours
Number of Participants: 1 person in the TrailRider. Other family members and/or friends are welcome to join the hike.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $300
Donor: Michael Prebble, Outdoor Educator.
Description: Bike Tour of the River Trails In Saskatoon. Join two tour guides as we cycle the valley trails of the South Saskatchewan River through Saskatoon. Riders will have the option to take more challenging trails closer to the river's edge or stay on paved and groomed paths depending on their skill level. Lunch will be provided by a local Saskatoon restaurant via a picnic style setup along our journey. For ages 13-70 (Must be capable of riding a bike for a few hours at a time at a slow by constant pace).
Location: Will meet outside the Saskatoon Canoe Club found at 645 Spadina Crescent W #4, Saskatoon, SK S7M. Will bike around the Meewasin Valley trails and river trails of the city of Saskatoon.
Season or available dates: Summer season/ options for June 29th, June 30th, July 2nd, July 14th, July 15, August 4th and 5th. 10am-12:30.
Session Length: 2.5 hours
Number of Participants: up to 2-5
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $415
Donor: Explorers Forest School
Description: Explorers Forest School offers enriching, fully outdoor summer camps for children ages 4–12 that nurture growth, curiosity, and confidence through play. Located just 15 minutes east of Saskatoon on a private 160-acre prairie and forest landscape, our camps provide children with the time, freedom, and space for meaningful outdoor experiences.
In a fast-paced, indoor-focused world, we intentionally slow things down. Our one-week summer camps invite children to explore nature, build friendships, take healthy risks, solve problems, and stretch their imaginations. Guided by skilled and caring facilitators, children spend their days climbing, creating, building, discovering, and developing resilience in a supportive environment designed just for them.
Our camps run from 9:00am–1:00pm or 9:00am–3:00pm and are 100% outdoor, drop-off programs. Families receive nightly emails with photos and highlights from the day, allowing them to stay connected to their child’s experiences and growth.
Children are asked to bring a hearty lunch, plenty of snacks, and a full water bottle. Weather-appropriate clothing is essential, as we embrace all that nature offers. Participants must be independently toileting and comfortable using an outhouse. For ages 4-12.
Location: Explorers Forest School at #6 Bergheim Road, RM of Aberdeen
Season or available dates: Summer 2026
Session Length: 6 hours
Number of Participants: 1 child for 1 week summer camp
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $160
Donor: The Outdoor Learning School
Description: This four-part seasonal workshop series weaves together the core teachings of Heartbeat of the Earth and Whispers of the Earth, integrating ceremony, mindfulness, gratitude, Indigenous games, and land-based learning into everyday practice. Participants will explore the four parts of self, Traditional Ecological Knowledge, respectful engagement with Knowledge Keepers, and sensory-based mindfulness through Indigenous Ways of Knowing. *If desired, the winning bidder can opt for another Virtual workshop offered by the Outdoor Learning Store (https://outdoorlearning.com/events/category/online-courses/)
Location: Virtual
Season or available dates: 4pm Pacific / 7pm Eastern Time. June 29, July 6, 13 and 20, 2026.
Session Length: 4 x 60 minute live sessions
Number of Participants: 1
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $200
Donor: Mitchell Japp, Disc Golf Enthusiast
Description: Ready to try something new outdoors? This beginner-friendly disc golf experience is the perfect introduction to one of Canada’s fastest-growing sports! Learn the basics of throwing, scoring, and course etiquette before heading out for a fun, guided round. No experience necessary — just bring your curiosity and a willingness to try something new. Instruction is included along with loaner discs. Great for friends, families, or anyone looking to enjoy time outside together.
Participants must provide their own valid provincial park entry pass if they choose Buffalo Pound Provincial Park. For ages 6+ with a parent.
Location: Buena Vista, Lumsden or Buffalo Pound Disc Golf Course.
Season or available dates: April to October
Session Length: 60-90 minutes
Number of Participants: 2-4
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $64
Donor: Meewasin Valley Authority
Description: Join Meewasin for a guided wildflower walk at Beaver Creek Conservation Area, where you’ll discover native plants, blooming wildflowers, and the vital pollinators that support them. After the hike, enjoy a handcrafted wildflower drink by Primal and plant your own wildflower — all while supporting Meewasin’s conservation and education programs. Two vouchers are valid to any 2026 or 2027 Wildflower Walk.
Location: Beaver Creek Conservation Area in Saskatoon.
Season or available dates: Summer 2026 or 2027
Session Length: 2.5 hours
Number of Participants: 2
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $300
Donor: Project WET
Description: Join me in Regina for an exciting three hour, hands on Water Health Exploration Event designed to connect participants directly to the living world of our local waterways.
This immersive outdoor experience blends science, movement, and discovery as we investigate what makes a freshwater ecosystem healthy and how we can protect it.
Riparian Area Observation
We’ll begin by exploring the surrounding riparian area, the critical transition zone between land and water. Participants will observe vegetation, soil conditions, slope, and land use, learning how these factors influence erosion control, water filtration, habitat quality, and overall watershed health. This big picture perspective helps set the stage for understanding what is happening within the water itself.
Pond Dipping Discovery
At the water’s edge, participants will be taught how to safely and respectfully collect aquatic organisms while minimizing disturbance to habitat. Every scoop reveals fascinating underwater life, from insect larvae to tiny crustaceans, showing just how much biodiversity exists beneath the surface. We’ll emphasize ethical field practices and careful handling before returning organisms gently to their habitat.
Macroinvertebrate Identification
We’ll examine our findings using magnifiers and identification tools. Participants will learn how to identify key macroinvertebrates and discover why these organisms are powerful indicators of water quality. Are they pollution-sensitive species? Moderately tolerant? Hardy survivors? You’ll interpret the evidence like a real aquatic ecologist.
Interactive Macroinvertebrate Mayhem
Through the engaging Macroinvertebrate Mayhem activity from Project WET, participants will take on the roles of aquatic organisms facing environmental changes. This active, movement-based simulation brings ecosystem dynamics to life and highlights how habitat loss, pollution, and human activity impact freshwater systems.
This event is ideal for educators, families, community groups, and anyone curious about the health of our local waters.
Come prepared to explore, collaborate, and maybe get a little muddy. Science is more fun when you step into it!
Children need to be accompanied by an adult (parent or teacher). A Hold Harmless form will need to be completed for each participant. These can be completed before the event or at the beginning of the event.
Location: Habitat Conservation Area of Wascana Park in Regina
Season or available dates: Late spring, summer or fall are the best
Session Length: 1-3 hours (depending on age or participants)
Number of Participants: Minimum 10 and maximum 30 (or full class of students)
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $200
Donor: Dr. Jennifer MacDonald, Educator - Physical Education and Outdoor/Land-Based Education
Description: Ready to take learning outside but not sure where to start? This dynamic professional learning session is designed for educators eager to build confidence and practical strategies for creating engaging, cross-curricular outdoor experiences. Grounded in current research and best practices, this interactive workshop will leave you inspired and equipped to bring meaningful outdoor learning to your students — offered in-person (Regina area) or via Zoom. For formal and informal educators.
Location: Regina area or via Zoom
Season or available dates: Spring or Fall 2026
Session Length: 2 hours
Number of Participants: 1-10
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $250
Donor: Justine Wheeler, Educator and Outdoor Play Expert
Description: Get outside and explore a variety of fun, engaging outdoor play stations! Children will have the opportunity to move, create, imagine, and discover as they rotate through multiple types of hands-on activities. From active games that build coordination and teamwork to sensory experiences and creative challenges, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. It’s a great way to stay active, try new things, and make lasting memories in the fresh air. For ages 4-13.
Location: Regina or Saskatoon area (either city or rural area)
Season or available dates: Spring or Summer
Session Length: 1 hour
Number of Participants: Min:10 max:50 ideal: 15-25. More than 25 participants will require additional supervision.
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $120
Donor: Hamilton Apiaries
Description: Walking Tour of a Honey Bee Farm. Walk through of extracting plant and a hands on bee hive experience. For ages 5+.
Location: Hamilton Apiaries - 10 minutes NE of Regina
Season or available dates: July, August, September
Session Length: 1 hour
Number of Participants: 8
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $95
Donor: Take Me Outside
Description: Early Years Outdoor Play and Learning Certification Program. Learn how to integrate outdoor play and learning into your practice using effective strategies and resources in this interactive online course for early childhood educators working with learners ages 0-6. Self-paced and 100% online.
Location: Virtual
Season or available dates: Anytime
Session Length: 30 hours
Number of Participants: 1
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $400
Donor: BHK Outdoor Experience
Description: Ready to paddle into adventure? This Paddle Canada Lake Skills Canoe Course offers hands-on instruction in solo and tandem canoeing, welcoming both beginners and those looking to refine their skills. Ideal for educators, Scout and Guide leaders, community leaders, and outdoor enthusiasts, this certification course (recognized by many Saskatchewan school divisions — please verify with your admin) builds the confidence and knowledge needed for safe, enjoyable canoe adventures.
Location: Saskatoon
Season or available dates: May 16-18, 2026, or May 22-24, 2027.
Session Length: 3 days
Number of Participants: 1 registration
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