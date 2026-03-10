Edmonton Viets Association

Hosted by

Edmonton Viets Association

About this event

Saturday April 25 - Stories of Southeast Asian Refugees - FREE Film Screening, Book Launch & Panel

1 Sir Winston Churchill Square

Edmonton, AB T5J 2R7, Canada

Free Film Screening Ticket
Free

RSVP for the Free Film Screening of "Passage to Freedom" from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room at Edmonton City Hall.


If you would like to attend the book launch and panel as well, please add that ticket too.

Free Panel Discussion Ticket
Free

RSVP for the Free "Hearts of Freedom" Book Launch and Panel Discussion from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Main Atrium/lobby of Edmonton City Hall.


If you would like to attend the film screening as well, please add that ticket too.

Add a donation for Edmonton Viets Association

$

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