Saturday April 25 - Stories of Southeast Asian Refugees - FREE Film Screening, Book Launch & Panel

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RSVP for the Free Film Screening of "Passage to Freedom" from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in the Heritage Room at Edmonton City Hall.
If you would like to attend the book launch and panel as well, please add that ticket too.
RSVP for the Free "Hearts of Freedom" Book Launch and Panel Discussion from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Main Atrium/lobby of Edmonton City Hall.
If you would like to attend the film screening as well, please add that ticket too.
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