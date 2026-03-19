Vaudreuil Islamic Centre

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Vaudreuil Islamic Centre

About the memberships

Saturday Qur'an Circle

Yearly Membership
$900

Renews yearly on: April 18 at EDT

Committing annually allows us to maintain a stable, high-quality program—ensuring consistent teacher availability, structured planning, and a focused learning environment for all students. It also reflects the level of seriousness and discipline that Hifdh requires.


READ CAREFULLY: By selecting the Yearly Membership, you acknowledge and agree to the following:

  • The yearly fee secures the student’s place in the program for the full year.
  • Payments are non-refundable once processed, including in cases of withdrawal, absence, or dismissal.
  • The program requires consistent attendance and active participation throughout the year.
  • The administration reserves the right to remove any student who does not meet the program’s standards of discipline, behavior, or commitment, without refund.
  • No partial refunds, credits, or transfers will be issued for unused time.
Monthly Membership
$75

Renews monthly

READ CAREFULLY: By selecting the Monthly Membership, you acknowledge and agree to the following:

  • Monthly payments must be made on time to maintain enrollment.
  • Payments are non-refundable under any circumstances.
  • Missed time does not result in credits, extensions, or adjustments.
  • Lack of consistency or repeated absences may result in removal from the program without refund.
  • The administration reserves the right to remove any student who does follow masjid guidelines.


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