Saturday Mom's Social Club

Join us for a Neurographic Art Workshop for Moms—a relaxing and creative experience designed to reduce stress, promote mindfulness, and encourage self-expression. This simple yet powerful art form helps quiet the mind, process emotions, and boost creativity, all while providing a much-needed break from daily responsibilities. No artistic experience is needed—just a willingness to explore, unwind, and connect. Neurographic art project with Jaeme Redgwell 10:00-12:00 March 22nd Jeans Place Olds Community Connection Centre 4911 51st Ave, Olds

