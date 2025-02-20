Saturday Mom's Social Club

Boxing & Fitness Session with Counterpunch Fitness Olds March 8th 2025
10AM-12PM
The Counterpunch Olds
#3 4526 49 Avenue, Olds
Yoga Session with Danielle Letain
CA$15
Relax, Reconnect & Recharge – Join us for a gentle yoga session designed for moms to unwind and de-stress, followed by tea, snacks, and meaningful connection time.
March 15th 2025
10AM-12PM Jeans Place
Olds Community Connection Centre 4911 51st Ave, Olds
Neurographic Art Session with Jaeme Redgwell
CA$15
Join us for a Neurographic Art Workshop for Moms—a relaxing and creative experience designed to reduce stress, promote mindfulness, and encourage self-expression. This simple yet powerful art form helps quiet the mind, process emotions, and boost creativity, all while providing a much-needed break from daily responsibilities. No artistic experience is needed—just a willingness to explore, unwind, and connect.
Neurographic art project with Jaeme Redgwell 10:00-12:00 March 22nd
Jeans Place Olds Community Connection Centre 4911 51st Ave, Olds
Bread Baking with Maggie
CA$15
Tips & Tricks with Maggie from Black Stag Bakery on making bread at home! Plus make your own loaf to take home and bake! March 29th from 10:00-12:00 in the BGC Olds and Area Kitchen
