Sault Malayalee Association Membership

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
For single individuals aged 18 or above who wish to join the Sault Malayalee Association. This membership grants access to community events, cultural programs, networking opportunities, and exclusive member benefits. Renews yearly.
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
A discounted membership for students aged 18 or above who are currently enrolled in a college or university. This category provides access to student support services, career guidance, cultural programs, and networking opportunities with the Malayalee community. A valid student ID and proof of ongoing studies may be required. Renews yearly, until student status expires.
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
The primary member must be 18 years or older. This includes spouses and 2 children. Family members can participate in all association activities, ensuring a shared cultural and social experience within the community. Renews yearly.
No expiration
The Lifetime Membership is open to individuals aged 18 years or older. It offers a one-time, lifelong connection to the Sault Malayalee Association (SMA). Members enjoy full participation in all association events, programs, and initiatives, with voting rights and access to community support. This membership ensures continuous involvement in SMA’s cultural and social activities without the need for yearly renewal.
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