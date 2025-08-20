S.Au.S. Activities

Our Cooking Club is a semi-private class designed for autistic children and teens who need moderate to significant support.
Group A (4-10 years old) Our adapted dance program is a semi-private class for autistic children and teens who need moderate to significant support.
Group B (11- 21 years old) Our adapted dance program is a semi-private class for autistic children and teens who need moderate to significant support.
Our Music Therapy program is a semi-private class for autistic children and teens who need moderate to significant support.
Group A (4-10 years old) Autistic children and teenagers need more support than others to be successful in group sports and activities but the results can be significant.
Group B (11- 21 years old) Autistic children and teenagers need more support than others to be successful in group sports and activities but the results can be significant.
Social group for teenagers with autism (aged 13 to 21) who need moderate to significant support.
This 7-week camp is designed exclusively for teenagers with moderate to severe autism, between the ages of 13 and 21.
Price is 250 weekly
