S.Au.S. Activities

Cooking Club
CA$125

Our Cooking Club is a semi-private class designed for autistic children and teens who need moderate to significant support.

Dance Class (Group A)
CA$90

Group A (4-10 years old) Our adapted dance program is a semi-private class for autistic children and teens who need moderate to significant support.

Dance Class (Group B)
CA$140

Group B (11- 21 years old) Our adapted dance program is a semi-private class for autistic children and teens who need moderate to significant support.

Music Therapy
CA$250

Our Music Therapy program is a semi-private class for autistic children and teens who need moderate to significant support.

Soccer Fitness Group A
CA$90

Group A (4-10 years old) Autistic children and teenagers need more support than others to be successful in group sports and activities but the results can be significant.

Soccer Fitness Group B
CA$140

Group B (11- 21 years old) Autistic children and teenagers need more support than others to be successful in group sports and activities but the results can be significant.

Teen Club
CA$125

Social group for teenagers with autism (aged 13 to 21) who need moderate to significant support.

​Camp Oasis
CA$250

This 7-week camp is designed exclusively for teenagers with moderate to severe autism, between the ages of 13 and 21.


Price is 250 weekly

