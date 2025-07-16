Réseau agroalimentaire de l'Est ontarien / Eastern Ontario Agri-Food Network

Hosted by

Réseau agroalimentaire de l'Est ontarien / Eastern Ontario Agri-Food Network

About this event

Savour the Field : Au coeur du champ

18709 County Rd 25

Apple Hill, ON K0C 1B0, Canada

Gift basket of local goods
$45.20

Add a beautifully curated gift basket of local goods provided by EAON producers and take home the Savour the Field experience.

(40 $ + HST)

Adult (regular)
$79.10

Grants entry for one adult (12 years and older) to the event.

(70 $ + HST)

Children (regular)
$56.50

Grants entry for one child (18 months to 11 years old) to the event.

Note : Babies 0-18 months are welcome for free - simply add the Baby ticket to your cart.

(70 $ + HST)

Family (regular)
$248.60
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Grants entry for 2 adults (12 years and older), 2 children (18 months to 11 years old) to the event.

Note : Babies 0-18 months are welcome for free - simply add the Baby ticket to your cart.

(220 $ + HST)

Baby
Free

Free admission for children 0 - 18 months.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!